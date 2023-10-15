  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Singer KOBRA PAIGE Releases First Solo Single 'Love What I Hate'

October 15, 2023

After a four-year hiatus from the music industry, fiery rock frontwoman Kobra Paige (KOBRA AND THE LOTUS) returns to ignite her solo career with first single "Love What I Hate". The powerfully melodic, alternative-steeped rocker went for adds at Active Rock on Friday, October 13. The song — and forthcoming solo album from which it is taken — is produced by Grammy Award winner Brian Howes (SKILLET, LINKIN PARK, SIMPLE PLAN). It is mixed by Grammy Award winner Neal Avron (MACHINE GUN KELLY, TWENTY ONE PILOTS, YUNGBLUD) and mastered by Grammy-nominated Chris Gehringer at Sterling Sound (MILEY CYRUS, MUSE, DRAKE).

Of the track, Kobra Paige commented: "'Love What I Hate' has been waiting to live its life for a very long time and I'm so freakin' lit up that its time to shine has finally come. This song was written in Nashville with Blair Daly, an amazing songwriter and now longtime friend."

She continued: "I needed to write about feeling completely consumed and addicted to the thought of not being enough...the deep shame that comes from not knowing how to pull yourself out of that spell…self-sabotage at its finest! Blair pulled that ghost right out of me like a flippin' ghostbuster and we got it on to paper.

"'Love What I Hate' is about the paradox of love and hate and the (super) raw obsession that can unfold with the things that hurt us the most. Long live rock n' roll!"

Paige's as-yet-untitled debut solo album is due out April 5, 2024. More details will be revealed in the coming months.

Classically trained vocal powerhouse, Kobra is best known for her time as founder, lead singer and songwriter of double Juno-nominated hard rock outfit KOBRA AND THE LOTUS. Over the course of six albums and one EP, the band charted several songs at rock radio and garnered over 46 million streams across various platforms (Spotify, YouTube, etc.).

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS has played over 800 shows worldwide in more than 20 countries and has performed for tens of thousands at some of the world's biggest music festivals (Rock Am Ring, Hellfest, Download, Wacken and more).

Photo credit: Grace Petovello (courtesy of Carise Yatter/Hired Gun Media)

Find more on Kobra and the lotus
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).