KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Singer KOBRA PAIGE Releases First Solo Single 'Love What I Hate'

After a four-year hiatus from the music industry, fiery rock frontwoman Kobra Paige (KOBRA AND THE LOTUS) returns to ignite her solo career with first single "Love What I Hate". The powerfully melodic, alternative-steeped rocker went for adds at Active Rock on Friday, October 13. The song — and forthcoming solo album from which it is taken — is produced by Grammy Award winner Brian Howes (SKILLET, LINKIN PARK, SIMPLE PLAN). It is mixed by Grammy Award winner Neal Avron (MACHINE GUN KELLY, TWENTY ONE PILOTS, YUNGBLUD) and mastered by Grammy-nominated Chris Gehringer at Sterling Sound (MILEY CYRUS, MUSE, DRAKE).

Of the track, Kobra Paige commented: "'Love What I Hate' has been waiting to live its life for a very long time and I'm so freakin' lit up that its time to shine has finally come. This song was written in Nashville with Blair Daly, an amazing songwriter and now longtime friend."

She continued: "I needed to write about feeling completely consumed and addicted to the thought of not being enough...the deep shame that comes from not knowing how to pull yourself out of that spell…self-sabotage at its finest! Blair pulled that ghost right out of me like a flippin' ghostbuster and we got it on to paper.

"'Love What I Hate' is about the paradox of love and hate and the (super) raw obsession that can unfold with the things that hurt us the most. Long live rock n' roll!"

Paige's as-yet-untitled debut solo album is due out April 5, 2024. More details will be revealed in the coming months.

Classically trained vocal powerhouse, Kobra is best known for her time as founder, lead singer and songwriter of double Juno-nominated hard rock outfit KOBRA AND THE LOTUS. Over the course of six albums and one EP, the band charted several songs at rock radio and garnered over 46 million streams across various platforms (Spotify, YouTube, etc.).

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS has played over 800 shows worldwide in more than 20 countries and has performed for tens of thousands at some of the world's biggest music festivals (Rock Am Ring, Hellfest, Download, Wacken and more).

Photo credit: Grace Petovello (courtesy of Carise Yatter/Hired Gun Media)