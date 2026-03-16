KORN Announces Autumn 2026 European Tour With ARCHITECTS

KORN Announces Autumn 2026 European Tour With ARCHITECTSMarch 16, 2026
KORN will embark on a European headlining tour this fall. It will mark the band's first full European trek in over 10 years.
The 19-date run will launch in Stuttgart, Germany on October 18, before making two more stops in Germany and a show in Paris, France, followed by dates in the U.K. and Ireland and a return to mainland Europe for shows in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Austria and Italy, where KORN will wrap up the tour with a show in Milan on November 21. Support on the tour will come from ARCHITECTS, YOUTH CODE and PIXEL GRIP.
Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 20 at 8 a.m. GMT, and pre-sale options will be available from tomorrow (Tuesday, March 17).
Tour dates:
Oct. 18 - Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Oct. 19 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
Oct. 21 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
Oct. 23 - Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
Oct. 26 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
Oct. 28 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
Oct. 30 - Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena Newcastle
Oct. 31 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
Nov. 02 - Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
Nov. 04 - London, UK @ The O2
Nov. 08 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
Nov. 09 - Antwerp, BE @ AFAS Dome
Nov. 11 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
Nov. 13 - Hanover, DE @ ZAG Arena
Nov. 14 - Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
Nov. 16 - Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena Prague
Nov. 17 - Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
Nov. 19 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadhalle
Nov. 21 - Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum
KORN will embark on a tour of South America in May, with SPIRITBOX as support. The nu metal pioneers will also headline the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas in April.
KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu announced in June 2021 that he would sit out the band's tour in order to "heal" after "falling back" on some of his "bad habits." He has since been replaced on the road by SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bassist Roberto "Ra" Díaz.
Released in February 2022, KORN's latest album, "Requiem", which was produced by Chris Collier and KORN, entered Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 1. The band sold 23,000 equivalent album units in the February 4-10, 2022 tracking week, according to Billboard. Of that sum, 20,000 units were from album sales. "Requiem" also landed at No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts. On the all-format Billboard 200, it arrived at No. 14.
Despite the fact that he hasn't performed with his KORN bandmates for over four years, Fieldy did play on "Requiem".
Since forming, KORN has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. KORN has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans, and generations of artists around the globe.
The level of KORN's reach transcends accolades and platinum certifications. They are "a genuine movement in a way bands cannot be now," attests The Ringer. They represent a new archetype and radical innovation, their ability to transcend genre makes barriers seem irrelevant.