KORN Announces Autumn 2026 European Tour With ARCHITECTS

KORN will embark on a European headlining tour this fall. It will mark the band's first full European trek in over 10 years.

The 19-date run will launch in Stuttgart, Germany on October 18, before making two more stops in Germany and a show in Paris, France, followed by dates in the U.K. and Ireland and a return to mainland Europe for shows in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Austria and Italy, where KORN will wrap up the tour with a show in Milan on November 21. Support on the tour will come from ARCHITECTS, YOUTH CODE and PIXEL GRIP.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 20 at 8 a.m. GMT, and pre-sale options will be available from tomorrow (Tuesday, March 17).

Tour dates:

Oct. 18 - Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

Oct. 19 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

Oct. 21 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

Oct. 23 - Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

Oct. 26 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

Oct. 28 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham

Oct. 30 - Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena Newcastle

Oct. 31 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

Nov. 02 - Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

Nov. 04 - London, UK @ The O2

Nov. 08 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

Nov. 09 - Antwerp, BE @ AFAS Dome

Nov. 11 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

Nov. 13 - Hanover, DE @ ZAG Arena

Nov. 14 - Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

Nov. 16 - Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena Prague

Nov. 17 - Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

Nov. 19 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadhalle

Nov. 21 - Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum

KORN will embark on a tour of South America in May, with SPIRITBOX as support. The nu metal pioneers will also headline the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas in April.

KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu announced in June 2021 that he would sit out the band's tour in order to "heal" after "falling back" on some of his "bad habits." He has since been replaced on the road by SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bassist Roberto "Ra" Díaz.

Released in February 2022, KORN's latest album, "Requiem", which was produced by Chris Collier and KORN, entered Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 1. The band sold 23,000 equivalent album units in the February 4-10, 2022 tracking week, according to Billboard. Of that sum, 20,000 units were from album sales. "Requiem" also landed at No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts. On the all-format Billboard 200, it arrived at No. 14.

Despite the fact that he hasn't performed with his KORN bandmates for over four years, Fieldy did play on "Requiem".

Since forming, KORN has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. KORN has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans, and generations of artists around the globe.

The level of KORN's reach transcends accolades and platinum certifications. They are "a genuine movement in a way bands cannot be now," attests The Ringer. They represent a new archetype and radical innovation, their ability to transcend genre makes barriers seem irrelevant.