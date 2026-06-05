THEORY OF A DEADMAN Announces New EP 'Part 1: Funeral Songs'

Following the success of their recent single "Barricade", chart-topping veterans THEORY OF A DEADMAN have announced their new EP, "Part 1: Funeral Songs", set for release on September 4, 2026 via ONErpm.

Marking a new chapter for the band, comprising Tyler Connolly, Dave Brenner, Dean Back and Joe Dandeneau, the upcoming EP delivers their signature mix of gritty riffs, anthemic hooks, and unfiltered lyricism with a renewed sense of urgency.

To celebrate the announcement and offer fans another taste of what's to come, the band also shares their new track, "Winnebago (Lay Low)", alongside a music video, available to view below.

On the new single "Winnebago (Lay Low)" , frontman Tyler Connolly shares: "'Winnebago (Lay Low)' is the epitome of the anti bar song. The F around and find out sing-along. As I get older I realize that it really is better to just stay home. This song is among other anthems we recorded for our upcoming EP 'Funeral Songs' which is a Prt 1 of 2, and after all these years we've finally been able to focus on less songs and release more often like small batches of fine Kentucky Bourbon."

THEORY OF A DEADMAN have carved out their own lane as one of modern rock's most unapologetic forces, racking up multi-platinum hits, chart-topping albums, and sold-out shows worldwide. Blending witty, candid songwriting with undeniable riffs and massive melodic hooks, the Canadian quartet have built a career defined by both attitude and staying power.

From fan favorites like "Santa Monica" to gold-certified hit "All Or Nothing", platinum singles "Hate My Life" and "Bitch Came Back", and the double-platinum "Not Meant To Be", the band has delivered a steady stream of rock staples. They've landed twelve Top 10 hits on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, including four No. 1 singles: "Bad Girlfriend", "Lowlife", "History Of Violence" and "Rx (Medicate)". The latter stands as the biggest hit of their career, earning a nomination for "Rock Song Of The Year" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Along the way, THEORY OF A DEADMAN have achieved two Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200, four Top 5 debuts on the Canadian Albums chart, and multiple Juno Award nominations, while drawing praise from outlets including American Songwriter, Billboard and Classic Rock magazine.

Now, THEORY OF A DEADMAN are ready to further their prolific career with the release of their new EP, "Part 1: Funeral Songs", out on September 4 with ONErpm.

"Part 1: Funeral Songs" track listing:

01. Barricade

02. Funeral Song

03. Winnebago (Lay Low)

04. Monster Truck

05. Deep End

06. Prenup

THEORY OF A DEADMAN recently announced "The Dead / Seven Tour" alongside fellow heavyweights SEVENDUST. The tour is scheduled to kick off on August 7 in Duluth, Minnesota and run through September 29, where it ends in Bozeman, Montana. Along the way, it will make stops in Fargo, North Dakota (August 11),Detroit, Michigan (August 23),Atlanta, Georgia (September 5),Corpus Christi, Texas (September 12),and Riverside, California (September 20) to name a few.

THEORY OF A DEADMAN are:

Tyler Connolly - Vocals, Guitars, Keys

Dean Back - Bass

Dave Brenner - Guitar

Joe Dandeneau - Drums, Vocals

Photo credit: Sean McGee