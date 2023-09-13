KORN Guitarist JAMES 'MUNKY' SHAFFER's Experimental Electronic Project VENERA Releases 'Disintegration' Single

VENERA, a newly formed experimental electronic outfit featuring James "Munky" Shaffer (KORN) and Atlanta-based composer/filmmaker Chris Hunt, has shared the song "Disintegration". The track is the third, and final, preview of VENERA's self-titled debut album, which is due on October 13 via Ipecac Recordings.

"We hoped to explore drifting, gridless timelines of drums and guitars, which converge midway in a wall of harmony and chorale," explains Hunt of the five-minute song that features drummer Deantoni Parks (THE MARS VOLTA, JOHN CALE). He continues, speaking directly to the video, which also features words by author Blake Butler: "Blake's text sees and explodes light and experience in a way that is deeply committed to density and emotion — an honest voice in 'Disintegration'."

VENERA previously released a pair of songs, "Swarm" and "Hologram", featuring Rizz from VOWWS, which Revolver described as "mesmerizing" and EDM.com noted: "With its deep bass and ambient sound design, the experimental bass track is both haunting and chilling."

Several guests join Hunt and Shaffer on VENERA. Parks also plays on "Erosion", HEALTH's Jacob Duzsik contributes vocals on "Ochre" and Alain Johannes lends his voice to "Triangle".

Album pre-orders are available now, with "Venera" available digitally, as well as physically on CD, and an assortment of vinyl, including limited-edition red, snowy white and skull gold variants.

"Venera" track listing:

01. Alignment

02. Erosion (ft. Deantoni Parks)

03. Ochre (ft. HEALTH)

04. Swarm

05. Disintegration (ft. Deantoni Parks)

06. Hologram (ft. VOWWS)

07. Surrender

08. Triangle (ft. Alain Johannes)

09. Helium

Los Angeles-based James Shaffer and Atlanta-based Chris Hunt converged in early 2022 in downtown Los Angeles while working on songs for singer Xhoana X. Their kindred interest and backgrounds in dramatic texture, electronics and experimentation inspired an improvisation-based recording process which seeks to explore a sonic universe defined by evolving atmosphere, cinematic noise and select collaborations with other artists.

Photo credit: Rizz