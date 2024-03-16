KORN Sells Out Los Angeles's BMO Stadium For 30th-Anniversary Concert

Tickets for KORN's 30th-anniversary concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, scheduled for Saturday, October 5, 2024, sold out within a week of going on sale.

Opened in April 2018, the venue has a 22,000 capacity. Initially the ground was known as Banc Of California stadium.

In January 2023, Montreal-based bank BMO replaced Banc Of California as the stadium's title sponsor.

Joining KORN at the BMO Stadium event will be additional performers EVANESCENCE, GOJIRA, DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY, SPIRITBOX and VENDED.

KORN changed the world with the release of its self-titled debut album in 1994. It was a record that would pioneer a genre and blur others, leading into a larger cultural movement. Since forming, KORN has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. KORN has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans, and generations of artists around the globe.

When the BMO Stadium concert was first announced, KORN singer Jonathan Davis said in a statement: "Reflecting on thirty years of KORN fills me with such immense gratitude for our journey, the growth we've experienced, and the incredible bond we share with our fans. It's humbling to see how our music has touched so many lives across the globe. From our small club beginnings to now headlining stadiums, it's been an unforgettable ride, and we owe it all to our amazing, undying, loyal community that's made it possible. I'm really looking forward to this incredible night to celebrate together."

In 2015, KORN completed a North American tour on which the band performed its debut album in its entirety at every stop to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its release.

KORN guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer told NorthJersey.com about the band's pioneering first effort: "We set out to create something that was super raw and emotional with no filter. We didn't care about being on the radio. None of that mattered. We just wanted to create an album that was pure."

He continued: "We're extremely proud of what we created. As the recording process progressed, we realized it wasn't like anything we had heard.

"That album really was a gateway for many people who didn't necessarily like heavy bands to explore heavy music. We pulled our inspiration from a variety of bands like SEPULTURA, FAITH NO MORE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS."

A previously unexplored mixture of bass heavy musicianship sprinkled with electronic effects and hip-hop influences, KORN's debut is credited with launching the nu-metal movement of the 1990s, in the process influencing a host of other bands like COAL CHAMBER, SEPULTURA, MACHINE HEAD and LIMP BIZKIT. Shaffer admitted to NorthJersey.com: "At first we didn't like that all these bands were coming out with a similar sound. It was a sound we had worked on and held very close. It took about three or four years to start thinking, 'This is kind of cool that other bands are doing it. It's flattering.'"

Davis told The Pulse Of Radio a decade ago how he thinks KORN has changed in the more than two decades since they recorded their debut. "When we did the first KORN record, the self-titled, we were kids, man. We were just crazy-ass kids, getting drunk every day, just making music, living a dream and it was just insanity. And which I loved — I don't regret it one bit. But now I think where we're at, I think it's more about making music and impacting people's lives and helping people."

Released in February 2022, KORN's latest album, "Requiem", which was produced by Chris Collier and KORN, entered Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 1. The band sold 23,000 equivalent album units in the February 4-10, 2022 tracking week, according to Billboard. Of that sum, 20,000 units were from album sales. "Requiem" also landed at No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts. On the all-format Billboard 200, it arrived at No. 14. -