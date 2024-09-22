KORN's BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH Doesn't Want To Die On Stage: 'I Wanna Go Out On A Bed'

In a recent interview with Korn Europe, KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch was asked about his comment from 2014 where he said that he would possibly be retired by the time he is 60 years old. The 54-year-old musician responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Maybe. I might have 10 years left. I think about that sometimes — not all the time. But if we start to sound a little embarrassing and we're just sounding too old and stuff and I can't watch us. I have to feel like we're still doing good on stage and everything. I just can't fake it. I can't fake it. So if we can do ten years, good. Fifteen? Good.

"People say, 'I wanna go out on stage.' I don't," he continued. "I wanna go out on a bed. I wanna die in a bed, in a comfort, not on stage looking for air.

"I tell you what, if I'm on stage and I pass, you'd better hand me a beer or, like, 14. 'I couldn't drink all my life.'

"It's a bit sad to think about this, 'cause we're getting older," Welch added.

KORN kicked off its summer/fall 2024 North American tour on September 12 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida. The band's 18-song setlist, which is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of KORN's debut album, included "Oildale" mostly the band's 2010 LP "Korn III: Remember Who You Are" and "Hey Daddy", a track from KORN's 1999 album "Issues" which had only ever previously been performed almost 25 years ago.

KORN's 25-date Live Nation-produced trek — featuring special guests, Grammy-nominated band GOJIRA and Canadian heavy metal group SPIRITBOX — is making additional stops in Toronto, Ontario; Chicago, Illinois; Phoenix, Arizona; Houston, Texas and more before wrapping up in St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center on October 27.

KORN changed the world with the release of their self-titled debut album in 1994. It was a record that would pioneer a genre, and blur others-leading into a larger cultural movement. Since forming, KORN has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. KORN has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans, and generations of artists around the globe.

KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu announced in June 2021 that he would sit out the band's tour in order to "heal" after "falling back" on some of his "bad habits." He has since been replaced on the road by SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bassist Roberto "Ra" Díaz.