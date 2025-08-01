KORN's BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH On 'Shocking Timing' Of OZZY OSBOURNE's Death: 'I Look At It Like The Kindness Of God'

During an appearance on the latest episode of the "Beardo & Weirdo" podcast, hosted by FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH bassist Chris Kael and comedian Craig Gass, KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch spoke about legendary BLACK SABBATH singer Ozzy Osbourne who died last week at the age of 76. Regarding how much of an influence Ozzy was on his musical upbringing, Brian said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "If Angus Young and AC/DC was the band that lit the fire, Ozzy and [late Ozzy guitarist] Randy Rhoads poured the gasoline on that fire."

Asked if he ever got to meet Ozzy, Welch said: "Oh my gosh, bro. We've done so many tours, shows with Ozzy over the decades — obviously not in the last 10 years or so, but so many, bro. Our first arena tour was with Ozzy, and it was, like, Ozzy, DEFTONES and KORN. And we went gold on one of those tours. I think we did two arena tours on our first album with Ozzy, if I remember right. But we went gold, and we didn't know it until Ozzy and [his wife and manager] Sharon walked into our dressing room with bottles of champagne, telling us that we went gold. But not only that, they were telling us that we're gonna have a long career in music — when we were just barely started. We weren't touring for a year… I mean, the most iconic manager in metal history is Sharon Osbourne, who got Ozzy — [she] saved his life, bro. When he was in that hotel after [he left] SABBATH, she saved his life, got him up and gave him a bigger career than he had before. And she's telling us that we're gonna have a long career in music. I'm just, like, going, "Am I dreaming right now?'"

<Welch continued: "Ozzy intimidated me big time from day one. Jonathan [Davis, KORN singer] was tight with him. He would text him all the time and stuff, but when I saw Ozzy, I wanted to get away because I could never stop looking at him like this giant figure, and I'm just gonna say something stupid, because I had posters of him on my wall. I got into him when [guitarist] Brad Gillis was playing for him, from NIGHT RANGER. It was a little bit after Randy, unfortunately, passed. But I had Ozzy posters on my wall with — remember when he had those fangs and blood coming out of his mouth? Then he had those little two-foot-high little dudes that were in the robes and everything. And my mom was, like, 'You cannot have that on the wall.' And my dad was, like, 'Let him be. Leave him be.'"

Brian added: "Bro, I'm just telling you — what those two records did for me in sixth grade, 'Diary Of A Madman' and 'Blizzard Of Ozz', that's when the obsession came with music."

Asked if he and the other members of KORN watched Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH's final performance, which took place on July 5 at Villa Park in the legendary heavy metal band's original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom, Brian said: "Yes, definitely. And, dude, I think we're all just like tripping right now that [he died] 17 days later. I know he was struggling, but nobody probably predicted this was gonna happen so soon. I'm a spiritual person, and I look at it like the kindness of God. Because the timing's shocking. And it's, like, he could have passed before the concert. It just looks like kind gesture that the circumstances — call it what you want, but the circumstances were incredible that he was able to do that one last time with all of his closest friends."

On the topic of whether he ever got over his nervousness about speaking with Ozzy and actually started to bond with the singer when they were on tour together, Brian said: "[I] could never do it, bro. He was just too big for me. Everybody else, bro, I could do it all day long, but something about Ozzy, I just would say hi and keep walking. Sharon [was] sweet. She was so sweet, and I felt more comfortable around her. His kids, we met them when they were just little babies in '94, '95. And he kept to himself a lot too."

Asked if Ozzy ever walked into KORN's dressing room when they were on tour together to just say hello and share any funny moments with the support act, Brian said: "Once in a while, yeah, but early on, you've gotta remember that I think [that those were] his first couple attempts to be sober. And so Ozzy was in his room on his treadmill trying to stay in shape, trying to stay away from everybody that's going Richter and partying like crazy. And so he wasn't hanging out a lot. And even Jonathan wasn't — nobody was tight with [Ozzy] early on. Because we were kids, bro. He was Ozzy. He was bigger than life. But as the years went by — that's '95, and then we did another, a third, fourth tour with him at the Ozzfest in 2003, about a year before I left KORN that time. And dude, I kind of like look at the first tour we did with him as the entrance into the music world, and just so grateful that I had that every day. I soaked up everything and watched his show every night. And then the last tour I did with him, I was on meth. I was partying so hard. I was in my bus. I didn't watch one show. I would hear 'Crazy Train' in the background. And I'm just, like, 'I'm wasting my whole tour sucking up drugs in my nostrils and my hero is out there.' And so I regret that big time. But we've got so many good memories, though. So I look at the positive side."

Ozzy died the morning of July 22, his family announced in a statement.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," the family said.

No cause of death was given, but Osbourne had battled a number of health issues over the past several years, including Parkinson's disease and injuries he sustained from a late-night fall in 2019.

Ozzy's death came a little more than two weeks after he took the stage for his final performance with BLACK SABBATH at Villa Park in the band's original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom. They performed four songs for more than 40,000 people in the stadium and 5.8 million more on a livestream. Ozzy also played a five-song solo set while seated in a bat-adorned throne.

Formed in Birmingham in 1968, BLACK SABBATH is widely recognized as one of the most influential heavy metal bands of all time, with a career spanning decades and over 75 million albums sold worldwide. Their impact on the genre remains as significant today as it was in the early 1970s, with their music shaping generations of metal musicians.

Ozzy's family reality television show "The Osbournes" won a 2002 Primetime Emmy.

In 2006, Osbourne and the other members of the original BLACK SABBATH were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Ozzy was also inducted into the Rock Hall as a solo artist in 2024.

Osbourne won several Grammys, including one in 1993 for his solo song "I Don't Want To Change The World".

Ozzy and his wife and manager Sharon started their annual tour — Ozzfest — in 1996 after he was rejected from the lineup of what at the time was the top touring music festival, Lollapalooza. The first traveling version of Ozzfest in 1997 included MARILYN MANSON and PANTERA as part of the lineup.

Osbourne leaves behind his wife, three children from his first marriage (including an adopted son from his first wife's previous relationship),and three with Sharon: Jack, Kelly and Aimee.