KORN's JAMES 'MUNKY' SHAFFER Launches Experimental Electronic Project VENERA

VENERA, a newly formed experimental electronic outfit featuring James "Munky" Shaffer (KORN) and Atlanta-based composer/filmmaker Chris Hunt, will release its self-titled debut album on October 13 via Ipecac Recordings.

VENERA enigmatically launched its debut song "Swarm" late last month. No information, no pre-sale, simply the three-minute single released in tandem with a mysterious screed and a pulsating black-and-white video directed by EFFIXX.

Today, the pair step out from the shadows, revealing who and what VENERA is, as well as releasing their first single, and video, for the track "Hologram", a song that features guest vocals/piano from Rizz of VOWWS.

In a joint statement from Shaffer and Hunt, they explain: "'Hologram' emerged quickly from our first session together. A nearly unchanging drum machine pattern nested in warbling guitars. We don't interact much with holograms but they seem to offer an image of an alluring emptiness and light, which resonates well with the universe we are driven to explore."

Several guests join Hunt and Shaffer on VENERA. Drummer Deantoni Parks (THE MARS VOLTA, JOHN CALE) plays on "Erosion" and "Disintegration", HEALTH's Jacob Duzsik contributes vocals on "Ochre" and Alain Johannes lends his voice to "Triangle".

Album pre-orders are available now, with "Venera" available digitally, as well as physically on CD, and an assortment of vinyl, including limited-edition red, snowy white and skull gold variants.

"Venera" track listing:

01. Alignment

02. Erosion (ft. Deantoni Parks)

03. Ochre (ft. HEALTH)

04. Swarm

05. Disintegration (ft. Deantoni Parks)

06. Hologram (ft. VOWWS)

07. Surrender

08. Triangle (ft. Alain Johannes)

09. Helium

Los Angeles-based James Shaffer and Atlanta-based Chris Hunt converged in early 2022 in downtown Los Angeles while working on songs for singer Xhoana X. Their kindred interest and backgrounds in dramatic texture, electronics and experimentation inspired an improvisation-based recording process which seeks to explore a sonic universe defined by evolving atmosphere, cinematic noise and select collaborations with other artists.

Photo credit: Rizz