KORN's JAMES 'MUNKY' SHAFFER: 'We've Written Probably Almost 40 Songs' For Upcoming Album

In a new interview with Igor Miranda of Rolling Stone Brasil, KORN guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer spoke about the progress of the writing and recording sessions for the band's long-awaited follow-up to 2022's "Requiem" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's taking a fucking long time. We've gone through... I swear to God, we've written probably almost 40 songs, and gone through 'em, and rewrote 'em, and got rid of 'em, and tore 'em apart, and rebuilt 'em. And it's been quite a long process because we're very critical about what we do now. We're very particular, because we wanna keep our original sound. You can't really get away from that — when we start playing, it sounds like KORN, especially with all five of us. And Ra [current KORN bassist Roberto Díaz] has actually been such a great addition to bringing a lot of energy in the rhythm section. And Ray [Luzier, KORN drummer] and him play really well together. And it's fun to watch those guys work out parts, because they do some stuff that I wouldn't think of. That's been a big part of this writing process, is those two working together, because they've never worked together on a record. Obviously, they've worked together on the older songs and stuff. But I think that working on the older songs, those two, learning the rhythm parts, has really given some insight to what is on the back catalog, and they've brought a similar vibe into the newer stuff that we've written, and that is exciting."

Munky continued: "But, yeah, we're trying to... As an artist, and any artist, you don't wanna paint the same picture over and over again. You wanna add some flavor, add some color, add something new so it feels fresh, so the listeners still get a classic sound, but with fresh takes on things. So, it still sounds like KORN, for sure. There's no heavy electronics, or you're not gonna get anything too far out of left field. It's still very guitar driven and bass heavy."

Asked to elaborate on why it is taking so long for KORN to release a new album this time, Munky said: "Well, we had quite an extensive touring schedule, especially after COVID. We were excited to get back out on the road. And I can't remember exactly when, but I think when we released [2019's] 'The Nothing' is when we had some tours planned. And we were really excited because I love that record, and it really didn't have its day. We didn't really go out to support that record. And when we were in COVID, I was going insane being trapped at home. And I kind of assembled everybody to, like, 'Can we get together? Can we all safely get together in a studio?' And that was the result of 'Requiem'. I think it's just been a lot of touring and us taking our time to release something that... We didn't wanna release something mediocre. That's why I think we keep on writing and rewriting. 'Cause honestly, we wanna release new music. We could just keep touring on our old records. But we like to keep something fresh. I think we took a page out of the book of METALLICA on that. We can always play some new music and write something and record. And it's fun. We love the process of writing and recording, just as much as we do touring."

Munky also talked about the current status of original KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu, who announced in June 2021 that he would sit out the band's tour dates in order to "heal" after "falling back" on some of his "bad habits." Asked what it was like for KORN to work on new music without Fieldy this time around, Munky said: "There's been moments where it's difficult in imagining what it could be right here, if he was in the band, what would he do, kind of thing. But on the last couple of records, he was kind of checked out, and trying to get him engaged was a little bit difficult, just to stay in the room while we were writing. He would always just kind of leave, and he'd be in there for a few minutes, and then kind of just not focused, and he just kind of lost his ambition, I guess. But it's okay. It happens. Everything goes in cycles. We're definitely not mad at him or anything. We want him to be happy, and it didn't really feel like he was happy being a working musician at the time. So it was a mutual sort of... I wouldn't say 'split', because… I still use the word 'hiatus'. I think he needed a break from [the band]."

Munky continued: "We work our asses off. Even when we're not touring, we're writing music or we're working on things. And when we go home, we take a couple of weeks off from tour, and then we're back at it. And I think that sort of schedule just became too daunting for him, after 30 years, to continue. It takes a lot of stamina. I just don't feel like he had it at the time, or just had a lot of other personal stuff happening too. He wasn't happy. It was obvious that he wasn't happy. And at the end of the day, he's our brother, and we want him to be happy. So it's, like, 'Well, do what you wanna do. Just stay healthy. Keep your mental health on the track to pursue whatever it is that makes you happy.'"

Asked if he still keeps in touch with Fieldy and how the bassist is doing right now, Munky said: "I've heard he's doing well. I haven't spoke to him personally in probably a few months. But, yeah, I see his kids. His son is playing bass, and he's doing a band, and I think Fieldy's been helping with that, and with his son. It looks like they're having a good time. And, yeah, he looks like he's doing better, honestly, which makes us all feel great. We definitely wanna see him at his best and enjoying being home with his family and staying healthy."

This past April, KORN surprise released a new song, "Reward The Scars", as part of the soundtrack for the "Diablo IV: Lord Of Hatred" expansion pack.

The song was debuted live during KORN's set at Sick New World festival in Las Vegas in late April.

"Reward The Scars" marks the first new KORN music since the February 2022 release of "Requiem". The LP, which was produced by Chris Collier and KORN, entered Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 1. The band sold 23,000 equivalent album units in the February 4-10, 2022 tracking week, according to Billboard. Of that sum, 20,000 units were from album sales. "Requiem" also landed at No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts. On the all-format Billboard 200, it arrived at No. 14.

KORN is a two-time Grammy Award-winning band which has shaped the course of modern music for over three decades. Emerging from Bakersfield, California in the early '90s, the band helped define and popularize a new style of heavy music by blending metal, hip-hop, and industrial influences into a sound that redefined the genre's boundaries and continues to inform the progression of other genres of music today.

With over 40 million albums sold worldwide, multiple platinum releases, and a catalog that includes landmark albums such as "Follow The Leader" and "Issues", KORN has remained a constant force across generations of heavy and popular music alike. Known for their raw, confessional songwriting and visceral live performances, the band continues to headline major festivals and stadiums globally. Their influence spans far beyond metal, impacting artists across hip-hop, electronic, and alternative music, while maintaining a fiercely dedicated global fanbase. "Reward The Scars" marks KORN's first new music in over four years and hints at what's to come.