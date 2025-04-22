KORN's JONATHAN DAVIS And Designer ASHTON MICHAEL Debut Collaborative Luxury Pet Collection

Jonathan Davis, the iconic frontman of Grammy Award-winning band KORN, has teamed up with fashion designer Ashton Michael to create an exclusive new capsule collection under Davis's Freak On A Leash pet line. The collection — featuring rebellious fashion, edgy accessories, and plush toys for pets — drops today, April 22, and a portion of proceeds will support Pup Culture Rescue, a nonprofit dog rescue based in Pasadena, California. The rescue's adoptable pups also star in the campaign's promo images and videos, bringing the mission full circle.

Launched in 2022 and aptly named after KORN's legendary single, Freak On A Leash is Davis's homage to the pets that have brought light into his life. This latest collaboration marks the first time designer Ashton Michael has ventured into the pet space — bringing the same energy he's used to dress Beyoncé, Post Malone, SZA, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion to your four-legged best friend.

"The joy and love I get from my dog is like no other," says Davis. "It's a special bond we have. To be able to make something to dress them up kind of like your own style… and then giving back to dogs who don't have homes, it's just something that makes me feel something warm in my dark little heart."

"I think the one thing that I wanted to do was take what I would make as an inspiration for stage clothes (for Jonathan) and adapt it to the pets." says Ashton Hirota (Ashton Michael). "Things that people like about or identify with Jonathan. Like his three eyebrow piercings being incorporated into the collars so that not only do you feel like you are getting a part of his brand for your pet but you're getting a part of him as the musician, the artist, as this being that we all adore. So the beauty is in the details for me."

The collection blends punk, metal, and high-fashion aesthetics with unexpected touches that nod to Davis's personal style—from bandanas with red-to-black gradients and moto-inspired leather to a harness vest adorned with gold metallic rings. The drop includes:

* Spiked Collars (3 row spike collar and single row spiked collar)

* Bold Graphic Bandanas (paisley, gradient, and leather-print motifs)

* Matte Gold Leather Leash with leash extension

* Denim Vests (with patches & leather harness options)

* "Ouija" Plush Toy

* Suede Tug Rope Toy

The collection ranges from $15 to $95 and offers sizes XS through XL for collars and clothing. Every piece is designed to be both functional and statement-making — perfect for pet lovers who like their walks with a side of rock 'n' roll.

The Freak On A Leash x Ashton Michael collection is now available at FreakOnALeash.com.

Davis is an American singer, songwriter, and musician, best known as the lead vocalist and frontman of KORN. The band's self-titled debut album was a record that pioneered a genre, while their enduring success points to a larger cultural moment. Since forming, KORN has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. KORN has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans and generations of artists around the globe.

Davis has always been passionate about animals, and as a decades-long pet owner, he decided to take this love to the next level in 2022. When it came time to choose a name for his pet line brand, "Freak On A Leash" was a no brainer, as it is one of his most successful, culture-defining hit singles. The KORN song has earned a Grammy and has been streamed over a billion times.

Freak On A Leash is Jonathan's own take on pet toys, accessories, and designer pet apparel. The brand's selection includes wearables such as collars, leashes, bandanas, harnesses and jackets, as well as plush toys, keychains and charms.

Photo credit: Alexander Bemis