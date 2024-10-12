KORN's JONATHAN DAVIS Celebrates Debut Album's Anniversary: 'I Can't Believe You're 30 Years Old'

On Friday (October 11),the 30th anniversary of the release of KORN's self-titled debut album, the band's frontman Jonathan Davis took to his social media to share the LP's cover art, and he included the following message: "I can't believe you're 30 years old.

"I'm so proud of this record it changed so many things in my life.

"I remember my 24 year old self so nervous that I had opened my heart for the world to feel the pain I was going through at that time.

"It's so incredible it helped so many with there journey through the darkness we all know so well.

"@ross_robinson thank you for capturing every emotional breath I took the sound of my teeth grinding from the tension in my body.

"My brothers @munky_korn @brianheadwelch @fieldykorn @silveriadavid you guys gave me the most incredible music to do what I do. You guys made me feel safe and I'm forever grateful.

"To everyone that listened to this record I thank you with all my being. It gave me strength and this amazing feeling I wasn't alone in all this.

"Here's to many more years!!!! I love you all".

In celebration of its milestone 30th anniversary, KORN played at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 5. This one-night-only performance featured special guests EVANESCENCE, GOJIRA, DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY, SPIRITBOX and VENDED.

KORN kicked off its summer/fall 2024 North American tour on September 12 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida. The band's 18-song setlist included "Oildale" off the band's 2010 LP "Korn III: Remember Who You Are" and "Hey Daddy", a track from KORN's 1999 album "Issues" which had only ever previously been performed almost 25 years ago.

KORN's 25-date Live Nation-produced trek featuring special guests, Grammy-nominated band GOJIRA and Canadian heavy metal group SPIRITBOX, will wrap up in St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center on October 27.

When the BMO show was first announced in March, Davis said in a statement: "Reflecting on thirty years of KORN fills me with such immense gratitude for our journey, the growth we've experienced, and the incredible bond we share with our fans. It's humbling to see how our music has touched so many lives across the globe. From our small club beginnings to now headlining stadiums, it's been an unforgettable ride, and we owe it all to our amazing, undying, loyal community that's made it possible. I'm really looking forward to this incredible night to celebrate together."

KORN changed the world with the release of their self-titled debut album in 1994. It was a record that would pioneer a genre, and blur others-leading into a larger cultural movement. Since forming, KORN has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. KORN has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans, and generations of artists around the globe.

The level of KORN's reach transcends accolades and platinum certifications. They are "a genuine movement in a way bands cannot be now," attests The Ringer. They represent a new archetype and radical innovation, their ability to transcend genre makes barriers seem irrelevant.