KORN's 'See You On The Other Side' To Receive 20th-Anniversary Limited-Edition Deluxe Vinyl Release

Tempo Music has launched a 20th-anniversary limited-edition deluxe 2xLP vinyl for the iconic hard rock band KORN's "See You On The Other Side" album. The package will be released in three different variants, with exclusive offerings from KORN's webstore (blue/red blended),Hot Topic (orange/violet blended),and indie record stores (magenta cloudy),in addition to a standard black vinyl, available across retailers.

"See You On The Other Side" was KORN's seventh studio album, released in December 2005, and features the fan-favorite renowned hits "Twisted Transistor" and "Coming Undone". The album was certified RIAA platinum in 2006.

The official vinyl release commemorates the album's 20th anniversary by featuring the bonus track "Last Legal Drug".

"Last Legal Drug" will be released on all DSPs as part of a digital deluxe album on November 21, ahead of the official 20th anniversary on December 6. The song was previously only available on the deluxe CD. Pre-save it here.

Tempo acquired a majority stake in the master recordings and compositions of albums "Untitled" and "See You On The Other Side" in 2021. In 2023, Tempo released a limited-edition vinyl package to celebrate the 15th anniversary of "Untitled", with a glow-in-the-dark jacket and a special edition variant.

The company states: "Tempo takes great responsibility and honor in partnering with artists to provide fans engaging ways to consume these iconic catalogs. We're excited to celebrate this milestone with KORN by officially bringing this seminal album to vinyl and 'Last Legal Drug' to streaming platforms so fans old and new can enjoy the band's incredible work."

KORN changed the rock world with the release of its self-titled debut album. It was a record that would pioneer a genre, while the band's enduring success points to a larger cultural movement. Since forming, KORN has sold more than 43 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. KORN has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans and generations of artists around the globe.