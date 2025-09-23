MOONSPELL Shares 'In Tremor Dei' From Upcoming 'Opus Diabolicum' Live Album

October 26, 2024 saw Portuguese metallers MOONSPELL perform their first-ever symphonic show, dubbed "Opus Diabolicum", at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal's capital city. The band made history at this unforgettable live event, adding another magnificent chapter to both metal music made in Portugal and their very own legacy. Now, a year later, this monumental event can be yours to view anytime, available in DVD/Blu-ray, two-CD, black and colored vinyl and digital formats via Napalm Records on October 31, 2025.

On "Opus Diabolicum", MOONSPELL revisits its classics and its bombastic album "1755" at a one-off, exclusive show and its biggest production to date. The heavy metallic power of the dark metal pioneers meets the classical magnitude of the 45-piece Orquestra Sinfonietta de Lisboa (Lisbon Sinfonietta Orchestra) — one of Portugal's finest orchestras — conducted by maestro Vasco Pearce de Azevedo.

Following the epic previously released live video for the band’s anthem "Vampiria", MOONSPELL has shared "In Tremor Dei" featuring the Orquestra Sinfonietta de Lisboa. Epic, emotional, and devastatingly heavy – this new live version of "In Tremor Dei" shakes the very foundations of MOONSPELL's pioneering metal sound, blending soaring melodies and crushing intensity: a once-in-a-lifetime performance.

MOONSPELL frontman Fernando Ribeiro comments: "'1755' was an essential album for the orchestral show and the very foundations of it are based on this portent record, Portuguese sung and thematic around the great earthquake of Lisbon, in the 18th century. It’s a track that captures the essence of the whole show and theatrics – Lisbon trembled again but the orchestra played on.”

Regarding his vision for "Opus Diabolicum", Fernando said: "I have never been the one to push MOONSPELL into an orchestral direction. I mean, like any fan, I can recognize the impact classical had over heavy metal (Quorthon, from BATHORY, used to quote Wagner as his favorite 'band') and in my musical collection Mussorgsky, Prokofiev and Ravel could be found, shoulder to shoulder with the aforementioned BATHORY, CELTIC FROST, SARCÓFAGO or [IRON] MAIDEN. But I wasn't a fan of the metal-meets-orchestra efforts myself and when I approached Jaime (Gomez Arellano) to mix this beast, I asked him: have you heard [METALLICA's] 'S&M' and other 'live-with-an-orchestra' metal bands' albums? We want nothing like that!

"This is work of passion: truly the work of the devil (opus diabolicum): imperfect, unprocessed, untamed. A release made by friends to all the friends we have around this goth forsaken world and that in an arena in Lisbon or in a sweaty club in Texas, keep the spell going, until we are no more."

"Opus Diabolicum" track listing:

01. Tungstennio (CD + DVD/Blu-ray only)

02. Em Nome do Medo

03. 1755

04. In Tremor Die

05. Desastre

06. Ruinas

07. Breathe (Until We Are No More)

08. Extinct

09. Proliferation

10. Finisterra

11. Everything Invaded

12. Scorpion Flower

13. Vampiria

14. Alma Mater

15. Fullmoon Madness

In a recent interview with Greece's Keysmash magazine, Ribeiro spoke about a possible follow-up to MOONSPELL's 2021 album "Hermitage". He said: "Well, material we never stopped writing. But I had a kind of dilemma, because we are 30 years old as a band. This year, it's 30 years of [MOONSPELL's debut album, 1995's] 'Wolfheart', three decades of 'Wolfheart'. Next year is gonna be three decades of [MOONSPELL's second album, 1996's] 'Irreligious'. So I entertained the idea of why not be a legacy band? Why not play some shows? What's the point of making new music? I think that's a question that every musician, every honest musician, has to answer. For instance, when I see METALLICA struggling with a new album… Personally, I didn't like [METALLICA's '72 Seasons'] — I mean, not liking, but I didn't [think] it was like such a special album. I like 'Hardwired[... To Self-Destruct]' but '72 Seasons', I think, 'Well…' But I understand, as a musician, that sometimes, even if you are the biggest band in the world, you are not inspired and you just do it for reasons that I want to understand. So we kind of delayed and delayed the album."

He continued: "'Hermitage', the last [MOONSPELL] album, was from 2021. We had our label saying, 'What's up with the new album?' But we did touring, we did the theater acoustic show in Portugal, we did the orchestra show in Portugal. That's all coming out. And I know it's very romantic sounding, but we had to feel the muse calling. And I went to Pedro [Paixão, MOONSPELL keyboardist] and Ricardo [Amorim, MOONSPELL guitarist], because we write the songs, and I said, 'I think it's time for a new album. I think it's time to man up and do something.' And I think that this is gonna be one of the most important albums of our lives. That's what I'm writing. I wrote a lot of lyrics, like 30 lyrics or more. We wrote a lot of songs. We are now cherrypicking what's coming in the album, what's not coming in the album [and what] can be used later on. And I think we're gonna have a new MOONSPELL album in the first semester of 2026."

Regarding the musical and lyrical direction of the new MOONSPELL material, Fernando said: "It's still in the early days. It's not going to be progressive like 'Hermitage', 'cause we've done that before. But I want make an album that is about pure feeling and an album that will grab [people] immediately as the sound of MOONSPELL. So, as I do more the lyrics than the music, I'm not writing about politics or society, money or ambition. People have this every day in their news, in their feed, so I'm writing a very romantic, even gothic album about love, death, what are we doing here? You know, more existentialism. And I think that's the direction we want to go now. So, wish us luck, because I think we'll need it. There's so many bands coming, but I think it's high time and also as a kind of a reward to the fans that have waited so much for the new album. I think we never spent so much time in between albums, so it's gotta be special. And for us too, because otherwise why make something just to fill the calendar when you have albums like 'Wolfheart', 'Irreligious' or [2015's] 'Extinct'? So the stakes are high. So we have to be on par with the stakes."

In the spring of 2023, MOONSPELL completed the "American Full Moon" 30th-anniversary trek.

Three years ago, MOONSPELL canceled its summer 2022 North American tour due to "unsolvable logistic and transportation problems".

In September 2022, MOONSPELL released a very special Blu-ray/DVD and album, a live performance of their latest studio album, "Hermitage", with "From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep" via Napalm Records.

MOONSPELL's 13th studio album, "Hermitage", was released in February 2021 via Napalm Records. The LP was recorded, mixed and mastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano (PARADISE LOST, PRIMORDIAL, GHOST, SÓLSTAFIR) at the Orgone Studios in the U.K.

In 2020, MOONSPELL parted ways with original drummer Miguel "Mike" Gaspar and replaced him with Hugo Ribeiro (no relation to Fernando Ribeiro).

MOONSPELL is:

Fernando Ribeiro - Vocals

Ricardo Amorim - Guitars

Pedro Paixão - Keys

Aires Pereira - Bass

Hugo Ribeiro - Drums

Photo credit: Rui Vasco