KORPIKLAANI Announces New Album 'Rankarumpu'

Finnish folk metallers KORPIKLAANI will release their new studio album, "Rankarumpu", on April 5, 2024 via Nuclear Blast.

KORPIKLAANI's twelfth studio LP is once again full of tasty folk metal and its different flavors, but it also offers new spices. Perhaps the ancient gods of joyful music have decided to bless their own sons with some new miraculous extracts?

"Whenever I start writing something new, the material always finds its own path without any forcing — that stuff just comes from somewhere deep inside me, completely naturally", states KORPIKLAANI's Jonne Järvelä.

"Anyway, when I started to come up with the material for 'Rankarumpu', I set myself a goal. A couple of previous records, especially 'Kulkija' (2018),were a bit slower as a whole, so this time I wanted to benefit from a bit faster tempos — a bit like the old KORPIKLAANI."

This is exactly what "Rankarumpu" is all about. Of course, KORPIKLAANI sometimes slows down and gets seriously emotional, but for the most part "Rankarumpu" — as a whole, probably the band's catchiest album to date — rushes forward at a faster pace.

One of the most wonderful features of "Rankarumpu" is related to the folk instruments. Although KORPIKLAANI has done one or maybe even a couple of unforgettable things in the realm of folk metal, this time new permanent member Olli Vänskä's violin and Sami Perttula's accordion may surprise even die-hard fans.

"Rankarumpu", like the two previous records, was executed with recording/mixing engineer and producer Janne Saksa. It seems that the collaboration between the band and Saksa has reached a whole new level with "Rankarumpu".

In other news, KORPIKLAANI has revealed its massive touring plans for 2024, starting with an extensive U.K. tour with ALESTORM and HEIDEVOLK in February and March, two album release shows in Mexico on April 5 and April 6, followed by a North American tour with VISIONS OF ATLANTIS and ILLUMISHADE (featuring members of ELUVEITIE) in April and May, a good number of big European summer festivals and a European tour towards the end of the year.

Photo by Peero Lakanen / edited by Jan Yrlund