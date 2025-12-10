KREATOR Announces May 2026 U.S. Tour With CARCASS

German/Finnish/French thrash metal veterans KREATOR have announced their triumphant return to U.S. soil. The band, which last conquered American audiences and venues in 2024, will embark on a headline tour of the U.S., with stops at key festivals, including Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple and Maryland Deathfest. The tour kicks off on May 7 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and runs through May 23 in Huntington, New York.

KREATOR said: "Hordes! KREATOR return to the U.S. next year to celebrate our brand new record 'Krushers Of The World'. We'll be bringing the mighty CARCASS and COLD STEEL for a run of headline shows, as well as making a few festival appearances."

The artist pre-sale is set for Thursday, December 11 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on-sale set for Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Get tickets here. VIP packages are available here.

KREATOR 2026 USA tour dates:

May 07 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live*

May 08 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville

May 10 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

May 11 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

May 12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

May 14 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

May 15 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

May 16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

May 18 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre

May 19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

May 20 - Chicago, IL - Romova Theatre

May 22 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest*

May 23 - Huntington, NY - Paramount

* Festival

KREATOR will release its sixteenth studio album, "Krushers Of The World", on January 16, 2026 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP was recorded at Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden with producer Jens Bogren. Bogren previously helmed KREATOR's "Phantom Antichrist" (2012) and "Gods Of Violence" (2017) LPs. The "Krushers Of The World" cover artwork was created by Polish genius Zbigniew Bielak (GHOST).

KREATOR has released three singles so far from "Krushers Of The World": "Seven Serpents", "Tränenpalast" and "Satanic Anarchy".

"Tränenpalast" features vocal coach Britta Görtz of extreme metal band HIRAES on guest vocals.

After paying homage to Dario Argento's cult horror classic "Suspiria" with their last single, "Tränenpalast", and its corresponding video, KREATOR further prove their affinity for the horror genre by referencing another classic movie in the music video for "Satanic Anarchy". Released 10 years after "Suspiria", Clive Barker's "Hellraiser" (1987) is known for being just as influential and groundbreaking for modern horror by combining intense psychological thrills with graphic gore.

KREATOR will promote "Krushers Of The World" with a monumental European tour across 20 countries, joining forces with fellow metal powerhouses CARCASS, EXODUS and NAILS. The trek will kick off on March 20, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal, at MEO Arena and wrap up on April 25, 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark, at Poolen. Highlights include shows in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Paris, Milan, Berlin, Stockholm, and more.

The "Krushers Of The World" cover sees Zbigniew Bielak, renowned for his work for GHOST, art and design, offer an interesting twist to KREATOR's history. Transforming classic visual trademarks dedicated fans will recognize from "Coma Of Souls" (1990),"Out Of The Dark... Into The Light" (1988) and "Pleasure To Kill" (the font!) into a highly detailed tapestry garnered with occult symbolism, Bielak crafted an outstanding piece paying homage to a band he loves since his teenager days yet with a daring and unique flair. The cover of "Krushers Of The World" rewards everyone willing to analyze the grandiose sleeve design.

KREATOR's upcoming effort will be the follow-up to 2022's "Hate Über Alles", which was recorded at Hansa Tonstudio in Berlin, Germany. Helming the sessions for that LP was Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, CODE ORANGE, POWER TRIP and SOULFLY, among others.

"Hate Über Alles" marked KREATOR's first album with bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who joined the group in 2019.

The official KREATOR documentary, "Hate & Hope", was shown on July 2 at the 42nd Munich International Film Festival and received a theatrical premiere on September 4. The 110-minute film was directed by Cordula Kablitz-Post.

Mille's official German-language autobiography, which he wrote with journalist, author and presenter Torsten Groß, "Your Heaven, My Hell - Mein Leben, Heavy Metal Und Wie Das Alles Passieren Konnte", was published on August 28 via Ullstein Verlag.

Photo credit: Robert Eikelpoth