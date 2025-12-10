SEBASTIAN BACH Announces Early 2026 North American Tour With STITCHED UP HEART

On the heels of a wildly successful Australian tour with sold-out shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Adelaide, former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach has announced his 2026 North American headlining tour, "The Party Never Ends", kicking off February 26 in Highland, California at Yaamava' Casino.

The tour will bring Bach's unmistakable voice as he delivers the iconic hits from his days in SKID ROW, alongside fan favorites from his expansive solo catalog, including material from his latest album, "Child Within The Man", hailed by Metal Hammer as "an unapologetic celebration of what Sebastian Bach does best," with Associated Press saying "…it shows a fierce performer in prime fighting form…his vocals remain sharp and his songwriting talents as cunning as ever," In addition, "(Hold On) To the Dream" track was included in Consequence's "30 Best Metal & Hard Rock Songs Of 2024" which described the song as "...a career masterpiece from the former SKID ROW singer. Baz hits some of the highest notes of his career on the sweeping ballad, an inspiring anthem about perseverance."

Joining the tour as direct support are modern rock standouts STITCHED UP HEART, handpicked by Sebastian Bach for his 2020 tour celebrating the debut SKID ROW album. That tour was ultimately cancelled due to COVID, making this long-awaited pairing finally come full circle.

Artist presale tickets go on sale today, December 10. Fans get early access with the code BACH26 starting at 11 a.m. EST. Local presales begin December 11 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on December 12 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP meet-and-greet packages will be available. For full details and ticket links, visit www.sebastianbach.com.

Additionally, Sebastian Bach has also dropped a new "Car Wash Hot Wax" edit of the single "What Do I Got to Lose?", delivering a hotter, extended bikini car wash performance by none other than his wife Suzanne. "What Do I Got to Lose?" made an immediate splash at radio, debuting as the No. 1 Most Added track upon release, bridging Sebastian Bach's iconic legacy with his modern solo relevance.

Sebastian Bach 2026 North American headlining dates:

Feb. 26 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Casino*

Feb. 27 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theatre

Feb. 28 - Oroville, CA - Feather Falls Casino*

Mar. 02 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre

Mar. 04 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

Mar. 06 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

Mar. 07 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Mar. 09 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station Ballroom

Mar. 10 - Minot, ND - The Original

Mar. 13 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre

Mar. 14 - Florence, IN - Belterra Resort Casino*

Mar. 15 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

Mar. 18 - Marion, IL - Marion Culture Civic Center

Mar. 20 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls

Mar. 21 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak*

Mar. 22 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

Mar. 24 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

Mar. 25 - Harrisburg, PA - Capitol City Music Hall

Mar. 27 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

Mar. 28 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

Mar. 29 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

Mar. 31 - Jacksonville, FL - Five

Apr. 02 - Sebastian, FL - Capt Hirams Hall

Apr. 03 - St. Petersburg, FL - Ferg's Entertainment Center*

Apr. 04 - Destin, FL - Club LA

Apr. 06 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Hall

Apr. 10 - West Wendover, NV - Peppermill Casino*

* no STITCHED UP HEART

Additional one-off dates

2025

Dec. 12 - West Siloam Springs, OK - Cherokee Hotel & Casino*

Dec. 13 - Roland, OK - Cherokee Casino and Hotel

Dec. 27 - Airway Heights, WA - Pend Oreille Pavilion at Northern Quest Resort & Casino

2026

Jan. 7 - Snoqualmie, WA - Snoqualmie Casino

Jan. 17 - Lincoln City, OR - Chinook Winds Casino Resort

Jan. 24 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (w/ TESLA)

Feb. 21 - Newton, NC - Newton Performing Arts Center

Feb. 26 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater*

Mar. 14 - Florence, IN - Belterra Casino Resort

Mar. 21 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

May 31- Lake Charles, LA - L'Auberge Casino

Aug. 21 - Gatlinburg, TN - The Mountain Festival 2026

Oct. 3 - Saint Charles, MO - The Family Arena (w/ GREAT WHITE and QUIET RIOT)

Sebastian performed SKID ROW's classic debut album in its entirety during his recently completed Australian tour.

Bach's current touring band includes his son Paris Bach on drums, "Bruiser" Brody DeRozie on guitar, and Fede Delfino on bass.

On the touring front, Sebastian performed a record 91 shows in 2024. The dates included two successful North American tours — one around the release of the album, followed by another leg of fall shows — and a series of overseas appearances just before the album's release.

In January 2025, Sebastian was back on TV when he appeared on Food Network's "Worst Cooks In America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains". In addition, in June 2024 Sebastian was the subject of an A&E "Biography: Rock Legends" special. This followed his 2023 appearance as "Tiki" on Fox's "The Masked Singer".

"Child Within The Man" has yielded the following singles/videos, all of which have impacted the rock charts: "Freedom", "What Do I Got To Lose?", "Everybody Bleeds" and "(Hold On) To The Dream" (along with the "(Hold On) To The Dream" alternate video),"Future Of Youth" and "To Live Again".

"Child Within The Man" was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Michael "Elvis" Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate and mastered by Robert Ludwig of Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album's 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals.

"Child Within The Man" features guest appearances from John 5 (MÖTLEY CRÜE, ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),Steve Stevens (BILLY IDOL) and Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, MICHAEL JACKSON) — who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach — and two tracks co-written with ALTER BRIDGE's Myles Kennedy ("What Do I Got to Lose?" and "To Live Again"). Devin Bronson (guitars),Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Colson (drums) round out the players on the album.

Prior to "Child Within The Man"'s arrival, Bach hadn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in March 2014.

Photo credit Jim Louvau