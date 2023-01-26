KREATOR To Play Special 1985-1990 Set Aboard 70000 TONS OF METAL Cruise

German thrash metal veterans KREATOR will play a very special set aboard this year's 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise.

Round 11 will sail from Miami, Florida to Bimini, Bahamas and back from January 30 to February 3 on board the Freedom Of The Seas.

Earlier today (Thursday, January 26),KREATOR tweeted out a photo of a setlist and wrote in the accompanying message: "@70000tons ! We have a VERY special setlist ready for you! KREATOR's 85-90 era only! Maybe if you like it enough we'll make it a habit!"

Featured songs

:

* Choir Of The Damned

* Ripping Corpse

* Extreme Aggression

* Riot Of Violence

* Terrible Certainty

* People Of The Lie

* Endless Pain

* Awakening Of The Gods

* Betrayer

* The Pestilence

* Some Pain Will Last

* When The Sun Burns Red

* Under The Guillotine

* Terror Zone

* Tormentor

70000 Tons Of Metal features 60 heavy metal bands aboard a luxury cruise ship performing across four stages, including the world's biggest open air stage structure to sail the open seas.

Sailing on board the Freedom Of The Seas, guests will enjoy complimentary fine dining, bars and lounges that never close, 24-hour room service and a host of onboard activities.

With ten consecutive sellouts since the first voyage in 2011, this five-day, four-night heavy metal music festival and Caribbean vacation offers 3000 metalheads the unique opportunity to mingle side-by-side with 60 world-class heavy metal bands.

Every artist will perform two sets on board. In addition to more than 120 performances, all festival-goers have access to the official 70000 Tons Of Metal All-Star Jam, meet-and-greets with every band, exclusive onboard premieres, artist clinics and workshops, artist-escorted shore excursions and more.

More than a year ago, the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise creator, Swiss concert promoter Andy Piller, confirmed that the event was back on track after being canceled in 2021 and 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, visit 70000tons.com.

As previously reported, KREATOR will join forces with Brazilian/American metal legends SEPULTURA for a North American co-headline tour, "Klash Of The Titans", in May and June of 2023. Support on the trek will come from DEATH ANGEL and SPIRITWORLD.

KREATOR's fifteenth studio album, "Hate Über Alles", was released in June 2022. The follow-up to 2017's "Gods Of Violence" was recorded at Hansa Tonstudio in Berlin, Germany. Helming the sessions was Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, CODE ORANGE, POWER TRIP and SOULFLY, among others.

The "Hate Über Alles" cover artwork was created by Eliran Kantor, who has previously worked with HATEBREED, SOULFLY, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH and SODOM, among others.

"Hate Über Alles" marks KREATOR's first album with bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who joined the group in 2019.

KREATOR played its first show with Leclercq in October 2019 in Santiago, Chile.

Before joining KREATOR, Leclercq rose to fame with U.K.-based extreme power metallers DRAGONFORCE for whom he handled bass duties from 2005 until August 2019.

