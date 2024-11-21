KREATOR's MILLE PETROZZA Talks Upcoming Documentary, Official Book Covering Band's Early Years

In the latest issue of Fistful Of Metal magazine — a special thrash issue — KREATOR fontman Mille Petrozza talks with Oran O'Beirne about the band's imminent European tour dates with ANTHRAX and TESTAMENT, as well as plans for a documentary film capturing a year in the life of KREATOR and new book delving into the early years of the pioneering German thrash act's career.

Check out some exclusive excerpts from the feature interview with Petrozza below.

Speaking of the documentary, which reportedly has a working title of "Dystopia And Hope", Petrozza said: "I have to be honest with you, this documentary was not our idea, and in fact, we are not involved in the production side of it. The whole concept came from [director] Cordula [Kablitz-Post], who approached us with this proposition and she has full creative control. She is a very well-respected director who has produced some incredible cinematic documentaries in the past, so I'm very excited to see the finished film."

He continued: "I'm usually a control freak when it comes to things like this, so it's a very surreal experience not being in the driving seat when it comes to creative decision making, but I have total faith and trust in Cordula."

When asked about the status of the previously mentioned "ultimate KREATOR book", he responded: "Well, I can tell you that the book is done. A friend of mine and I have been co-writing a book together looking specifically at the early years of the band, specifically up to 1992. The thing is, we have a German publisher and they're, hopefully, going to be making this book available in English. But as of now, we are looking to release the book in 2025."

He continues: "I can also tell you the working title of the book is 'Your Heaven, My Hell', and we go very deep into the struggles of starting the band, the impact of the tape-trading community back then, and loads of stores and interesting moments that led to the band being where we are today. So, keep your eyes for more details coming very soon."

Read the full interview in the latest issue of Fistful Of Metal magazine. Issue #17 is a "Thrash Attack Special" also featuring METALLICA, SODOM, BODY COUNT, XENTRIX, OPETH, ANTHRAX, TESTAMENT, MEGADETH, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, TANKARD, GAMA BOMB, SADUS, MERCYFUL FATE, 200 STAB WOUNDS, SLIPKNOT and many more.

Fistful Of Metal is available for order online, as well as through WH Smith (U.K.) and Barnes & Noble (America).

In 2001, Cordula founded Avanti Media Fiction, through which she primarily produces feature films and high-quality television and theatrical documentaries. Her first production, "Sophiiie!", directed by Michael Hofmann, received the Bavarian Hypo-Prize for Best Director in 2002 and was awarded the Best Actress Award for Katharina Schüttler at the Munich Film Festival, while also competing for the Golden Leopard in Locarno and winning the Best Director prize at the Mediawave Festival in Hungary.

"High Maintenance", the short film , produced with the International Berlin Film Festival in 2006 and directed by Philipp Van, starring Nicolette Krebitz and Wanja Mues, was screened at all international film festivals for many years and received several prizes and awards, crowned by Silver at the American Student Academy Awards.

The film "Lou Andreas-Salomé", completed in 2016, was Cordula Kablitz-Post's full-length feature film directorial debut.

KREATOR and TESTAMENT recently joined forces for the North American leg of the "Klash Of The Titans" tour. The 33-date trek kicked off on September 12 in Reno, making its way across the U.S. and including seven Canadian dates before concluding in San Francisco on October 27. Joining the night were special guests San Francisco Bay Area death metal pioneers POSSESSED.

KREATOR is continuing to tour in support of its fifteenth studio album, "Hate Über Alles", which was released in June 2022. The follow-up to 2017's "Gods Of Violence" was recorded at Hansa Tonstudio in Berlin, Germany. Helming the sessions was Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, CODE ORANGE, POWER TRIP and SOULFLY, among others.

The "Hate Über Alles" cover artwork was created by Eliran Kantor, who has previously worked with HATEBREED, SOULFLY, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH and SODOM, among others.

"Hate Über Alles" marked KREATOR's first album with bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who joined the group in 2019.

KREATOR played its first show with Leclercq in October 2019 in Santiago, Chile.

Before joining KREATOR, Leclercq rose to fame with U.K.-based extreme power metallers DRAGONFORCE for whom he handled bass duties from 2005 until August 2019.