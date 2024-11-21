MEMPHIS MAY FIRE Announces New Album 'Shapeshifter'

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE — Matty Mullins (vocals),Kellen McGregor (guitar),Cory Elder (bass) and Jake Garland (drums) — spent much of 2024 dropping brand new singles, each of which was more incendiary than the next. Now they are thrilled to announce their upcoming album "Shapeshifter", which arrives March 28 via longtime label Rise Records. The band has also shared the video for the title track. Watch it below.

The song and the album take a long, hard look at what lies beneath.

"'Shapeshifter' reflects the struggle of wrestling with identities and the need to confront the masks we wear," says Mullins. "This track, and the entire album, is about exposing those parts of ourselves we often keep hidden. It's a journey through the layers of deception, self-reflection, and the struggle to find what's genuine in a world full of pretense. We wanted 'Shapeshifter' to embody that feeling of losing and finding yourself, over and over, until you finally see what's real."

"Shapeshifter" track listing:

01. Chaotic

02. Infection

03. Overdose

04. Paralyzed

05. Hell Is Empty

06. Necessary Evil

07. The Other Side

08. Shapeshifter

09. Versus

10. Love Is War

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE has also announced a headline tour for spring 2025, with support from CASKETS, WIND WALKERS and ELIJAH. The tour kicks off April 16 in Little Rock and runs through May 17 in Atlanta. It includes appearances at several key spring festivals, such as Sonic Temple and Welcome To Rockville.

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE on tour with CASKETS, WIND WALKERS and ELIJAH:

April 16 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

April 17 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall

April 18 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

April 19 - San Antoni, TX - Vibes

April 21 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

April 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

April 23 - San Diego, CA - Observatory SD

April 24 - Rosefield, CA - Goldfields

April 27 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

April 29 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

April 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

May 01 - Dener, CO - Summit

May 03 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

May 04 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

May 05 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

May 06 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

May 08 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

May 09 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch

May 10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

May 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

May 13 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

May 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

May 15 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

May 17 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

May 18 - Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville*