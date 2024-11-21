MEMPHIS MAY FIRE Announces New Album 'Shapeshifter'November 21, 2024
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE — Matty Mullins (vocals),Kellen McGregor (guitar),Cory Elder (bass) and Jake Garland (drums) — spent much of 2024 dropping brand new singles, each of which was more incendiary than the next. Now they are thrilled to announce their upcoming album "Shapeshifter", which arrives March 28 via longtime label Rise Records. The band has also shared the video for the title track. Watch it below.
The song and the album take a long, hard look at what lies beneath.
"'Shapeshifter' reflects the struggle of wrestling with identities and the need to confront the masks we wear," says Mullins. "This track, and the entire album, is about exposing those parts of ourselves we often keep hidden. It's a journey through the layers of deception, self-reflection, and the struggle to find what's genuine in a world full of pretense. We wanted 'Shapeshifter' to embody that feeling of losing and finding yourself, over and over, until you finally see what's real."
"Shapeshifter" track listing:
01. Chaotic
02. Infection
03. Overdose
04. Paralyzed
05. Hell Is Empty
06. Necessary Evil
07. The Other Side
08. Shapeshifter
09. Versus
10. Love Is War
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE has also announced a headline tour for spring 2025, with support from CASKETS, WIND WALKERS and ELIJAH. The tour kicks off April 16 in Little Rock and runs through May 17 in Atlanta. It includes appearances at several key spring festivals, such as Sonic Temple and Welcome To Rockville.
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE on tour with CASKETS, WIND WALKERS and ELIJAH:
April 16 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
April 17 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall
April 18 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
April 19 - San Antoni, TX - Vibes
April 21 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
April 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
April 23 - San Diego, CA - Observatory SD
April 24 - Rosefield, CA - Goldfields
April 27 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
April 29 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
April 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
May 01 - Dener, CO - Summit
May 03 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note
May 04 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
May 05 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
May 06 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
May 08 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*
May 09 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch
May 10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
May 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
May 13 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
May 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
May 15 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
May 17 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
May 18 - Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville*
