KROKUS Frontman MARC STORACE Announces New Album 'Crossfire'

STORACE, Swiss rock legend Marc Storace's eponymous band, will release its second album, "Crossfire", on November 22 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Storace comments: "Tommy Henriksen, in spite of his tight touring schedule with Alice Cooper, HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES and his work with his CROSSBONE SKULLY, actually 'made time' to produce my 'Crossfire' album! Hell yeah, that’s what I call a good friend! Creating the songs with T felt like magic… And he even got the incredible Olle Romo, Mutt Lange's very own engineer, to mix the album… Unbelievable! It was like a match made in heaven!! Play it loud!!"

Alongside the album announcement, STORACE unveils its latest single, "We All Need The Money", the second release from the upcoming album.

"Crossfire" track listing:

01. Screaming Demon

02. The New Unity

03. Rock This City

04. Adrenaline

05. Love Thing Stealer

06. Let's Get Nuts

07. Thrill And A Kiss

08. We All Need The Money

09. Hell Yeah

10. Millionaire Blues

11. Sirens

12. Only Love Can Hurt Like This

Maltese-born-Swiss musician Marc Storace started his exceptional musical career in 1970, with the Swiss cult progressive band TEA, which became a very successful band and with whom he released five LPs. Marc gained attention for his frontmanship and high-pitched raunchy vocal tone.

In 1979, Marc became the voice of KROKUS, the most successful hard rock band from Switzerland. After their first album with Marc, "Metal Rendez-Vous", KROKUS played several world tours, sold over 15 million records, and won many gold and platinum awards.

After the group disbanded, Marc formed the band BLUE, who released their self-titled album in 1991, including the widely known hit "You Can't Stop The Rainfall".

In the 1990s and 2000s, Marc acted in two feature films ("Anuk" and "Handyman") and reached gold status with various KROKUS formations and three LPs. With many guest appearances such as on "Rock Meets Classic", SWEET 50th anniversary, Ken Hensley live in Switzerland, "Schubert In Rock", and on Manfred Ehlert's albums "Amen" and the rock opera "Test", Marc remained present with his fans.

In 2008, fans were surprised by the news that the original KROKUS formation would be touring again. The success was tremendous: tours in USA, Japan, Europe and South America as well as two new studio LPs, which, in turn, earned platinum status. In December 2019, KROKUS played a farewell concert at the sold-out Hallenstadion in Zurich.

At the beginning of 2021, Marc started working on his solo career as STORACE and at the end of 2021, he released his first solo album "Live And Let Live". In the middle of the pandemic, Marc started his first tour in Switzerland accompanied by the album's studio band. Since May 2022, Marc has been performing with his new band and rocking the stage like never before.

Marc spent 2023 and 2024 writing and producing the new album "Crossfire", a monster piece of hard rock, with songwriting shared between Marc Storace, guitar player Tommy Henriksen (Alice Cooper band) and drummer Pat Aeby (KROKUS, GOTUS).

"Crossfire", produced by Tommy Henriksen and mixed by the award-winning engineer Olle Romo, features a collection of hard rock anthemic songs, with big choruses, great guitars, and an awesome rhythm section.

STORACE is:

Marc Storace - Vocals

Dom Favez - Rhythm Guitar

Serge Christen - Lead Guitar

Patrick Aeby - Drums

Emi Meyer - Bass

KROKUS has been playing sporadic shows in recent years, including the Riverside Aarburg festival in August 2023.

In September 2022, KROKUS played a special concert on the steps of the St. Ursus Cathedral in Solothurn, Switzerland. In addition, Solothurn honored the band with a "Stone Of Honor" on its 2000th anniversary. KROKUS also returned to the "holy ground of rock" in Switzerland, the Hallenstadion in Zürich, on May 6, 2023.

Four years ago, KROKUS postponed what was supposed to be the band's last-ever concerts in USA and Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic that was sweeping the globe.

When KROKUS first announced its decision to embark on a farewell tour in September 2018, the band explained in a statement: "KROKUS shows have always been special and should stay that way. That's why we decided to stop when it's still really good. That's how the fans should remember us."

Formed in 1975, KROKUS has sold over 15 million records, toured the world, and received gold and platinum discs in the USA and Canada. KROKUS was also the first Swiss band to sell out Hallenstadion and has received a diamond disc for selling one million albums in Switzerland alone.

In the course of its career, KROKUS has rocked over 2,000 shows on five continents, countless cities, unique locations, crazy gigs, and loyal fans.

English rock journalist Malcolm Dome quite rightly said: "If you look at the long-term output of this band, KROKUS is clearly one of the best hard rock bands of the last 40 years."

Photo credit: Frank Kollby