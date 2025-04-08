KURT COBAIN-Decorated MELVINS Van To Go On Display In Advance Of 'Music Icons' Auction

Julien's Auctions, in partnership with Record Store Day, has announced an exclusive public preview of a legendary piece of Seattle's music legacy. On April 12 music fans will have the rare opportunity to view the MELVINS' touring van, uniquely adorned with original artwork by NIRVANA frontman Kurt Cobain, at two iconic Seattle record stores: Easy Street Records and Silver Platters.

This marks the first time ever the van has been shown to the public, offering an intimate look at a raw, authentic artifact from the grunge era — just ahead of its inclusion in Julien's "Music Icons" auction, set to take place on May 30 and 31.

"Seattle is the birthplace of so many defining moments in rock history," said Darren Julien, president/CEO of Julien's Auctions. "We're thrilled to partner with Record Store Day and these beloved local record stores to give fans a front-row seat to this one-of-a-kind piece of music memorabilia before it goes to auction."

Known as the "Melvan," the 1972 Dodge Sportsman Royal Van served as the main vehicle for MELVINS through many of their touring days.

When the van was previously auctioned in 2012, the eBay listing described the van as "a very unique piece of MELVINS/NIRVANA history and truly one of a kind. The KISS mural on the side was hand-drawn by Kurt Cobain using Sharpie markers shoplifted from the Thriftway grocery store in Montesano, Washington (former employer of King Buzzo). This was one of the first MELVINS tour vans and was used on at least one U.S. tour. Kurt himself was often times known to drive this van to local shows, also included are two former registrations, one signed by Roger Osborne (King Buzzo) and the second signed by former MELVINS bass player Matt Lukin!"

Around the time of the 2012 eBay auction, NIRVANA bassist Krist Novoselic tweeted: "I remember the Melvan. It had mechanical problems even in the '80s. Gas was like 99 [cents] back then so having poor mpg [miles per gallon] not so bad."

The van will roll on:

April 12 - 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. - Easy Street Records 4559 California Ave SW

April 12 - 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Silver Platters 3715 196th St SW, Ste 131

Following the tour, sections of the van, including the area with the original Cobain artwork, will be cut off and prepared for the May "Music Icons" Sale at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City. See it first before it hits the block on May 30-31. Don't miss this opportunity to witness a piece of rock and roll history come to life and get a first look at the Julien's Auctions May "Music Icons" Sale.

Since 2008, independently owned record stores around the world have been the focus of a day to celebrate the role they play in their communities and the people who make them spin: the staﬀ who run them, customers who shop them, and the artists who make the music they sell. In 2025, the continuing popularity and resurgence of physical media, including the vinyl and CD formats, means more people than ever are coming to the party at the record store. Record Store Day 2025 takes place April 12. Find participating record stores and more information at recordstoreday.com

For more information on the upcoming "Music Icons" auction, visit www.juliensauctions.com.

