L.A. GUNS' PHIL LEWIS Explains His New Look: 'I'm Never Going To Dye My Hair Again'

In a new interview with Jason Price of Icon Vs. Icon, L.A. GUNS frontman Phil Lewis was asked about the new look he recently debuted, having cut off all of his long, luscious locks in favor of a super-short, cropped hairdo. Phil said: "It's funny because I look back at us in the late '80s, and all the bands that were around at the time in the Hollywood scene, they all looked the fucking same. They all had the same hair. They all wore the same kind of threads, and they all claimed to be individuals. It was, like, 'No, we are individuals.' And they weren't. It was a uniform. Everyone dressed the same, everyone spoke the same, everyone behaved the same. Looking back on it now, I see old flyers for bands that didn't break through, and it's absolutely terribly boring. Cut to now. We played the Whisky this year on New Year's Eve, and then we didn't have anything for a couple of months. I went home, looked at myself in the mirror, and thought, 'Oh, this hair. I'm going to get it cut. Or I've got to dye it because it's getting a bit gray. Should I part it on the left? Part it on the right? Down the middle? Push it back? Push it forward?' And I just said, 'Fuck it.' I shaved it all off. The whole fucking thing!"

Phil continued: "Honestly, I'd been meaning to do it for a long time, and it was just where the dice landed. I thought, 'Whatever. I'm going to start again from scratch.' Fortunately, it's grown since February, and it's doing its own thing. I'm not doing anything to it.

"I didn't plan on stopping dyeing my hair or stopping trying to tease it up," Lewis explained. "I didn't plan on any of that. It was just liberating. It felt so liberating not to have to fucking worry about it. And it's grown in beautifully. Tracii [Guns, L.A. GUNS guitarist] loves it, and 99% of the fans love it. Some of the South American diehards think, 'He's sold out. He's just getting old now.' And they can fuck off. I tell them that, and our fans tell them that as well! So be it.

"This is it," Phil added. "I'm never going to dye my hair again. I'm never going to try and look like I'm 30 anymore. I'm over that. And consequently, dress sense as well. I've got all the gear. I've got all the leathers and all the studs and all of that. But I'm a bit bored with that, to be honest with you. I'll leave that to Alice Cooper! I'm just being myself."

L.A. GUNS will release a new live CD and DVD, "Live From The Guild Theatre", on July 3 via Cleopatra Records. Recorded on July 10, 2025 at The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, California and celebrating the release of the band's then-new album "Leopard Skin", L.A. GUNS fire off killer versions of fan favorites, including "Electric Gypsy", "One More Reason", "The Ballad Of Jayne" and more.

The L.A. GUNS lineup for "Live From The Guild Theatre" consists of singer Phil Lewis, guitarist and band founder Tracii Guns, bassist Johnny Martin, guitarist Ace Von Johnson and touring drummer Shawn Duncan.

"Leopard Skin" was released in April 2025. It marked the first fruit of L.A. GUNS' reunion with Cleopatra Records, a label known for its diverse roster and innovative approach to music production.

Hot on the heels of 2023's "Black Diamonds" album, "Leopard Skin" was L.A. GUNS' fifth studio effort in seven years, since the core team of Lewis and Guns reunited in 2017. "Leopard Skin", like the last few L.A. GUNS records, reconvened the tight-knit lineup of Guns, Lewis, Martin, Von Johnson and studio drummer Adam Hamilton.