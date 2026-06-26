Watch: NICKO MCBRAIN Shares Stories Behind 'Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams' 50th-Anniversary Book

Nicko McBrain recently returned for a special bonus episode of Modern Drummer's "Metal Sticks" podcast with host David Frangioni to celebrate the release of "Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams" — the definitive 50th-anniversary book chronicling one of heavy metal's greatest bands.

Rather than simply flipping through the pages, Nicko shares the stories behind the stories. From his first encounters with legendary MAIDEN manager Rod Smallwood, to joining IRON MAIDEN, recording the classic albums, unforgettable world tours, historic stage productions, and even the incredible story behind the damaged Ed Force One, Nicko brings decades of IRON MAIDEN history to life with firsthand memories, humor, and insight that only he can provide.

Featuring rare photos, behind-the-scenes moments, and personal reflections spanning more than four decades with IRON MAIDEN, this bonus episode offers fans an exclusive companion to one of the year's most anticipated music books.

"Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams - The Official Visual History" was published globally in hardback in the fall of 2025 via Thames & Hudson. A magnificent visual celebration of the first 50 years of IRON MAIDEN, the book chronicles the evolution of heavy metal's most prestigious band, with unparalleled input from band members and management.

A truly spectacular and beautiful book, featuring never-before-seen items and photographs, which have been curated with enormous attention to detail over a number of years, it celebrates one of Britain's most influential and biggest-selling bands, who have become arguably the biggest metal band in the world.

Organized chronologically, "Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams" tells the story of the band from their first pub gigs in 1975 and their first record deal in 1979, through the recording and reception of groundbreaking albums, including their self-titled debut, 1982's global breakthrough "The Number Of The Beast" and the stadium-conquering "Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son", to 2021's hugely acclaimed double-album "Senjutsu" and the "Run For Your Lives" world tour.

The book traces the evolution of IRON MAIDEN's iconic Eddie mascot, alongside exclusive comments from his creator Derek Riggs, and documents the band's spectacular and complex stage productions and extensive live tours, including the "Somewhere Back In Time" world tour of 2008, which made international headlines as Bruce Dickinson piloted the band's very own Ed Force One 757.

Presenting iconic album and single artworks, photographs of the band's instruments past and present, stage props, hand-written lyrics and artefacts from the archive and the band's personal collections, as well as landmark photographs by Ross Halfin, John McMurtrie and more, "Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams" is rife with revelatory stories and intriguing insights from pivotal band members and management. It is bookended by a foreword from bassist and band founder Steve Harris and an afterword by vocalist Bruce Dickinson.

"Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams - The Official Visual History" was curated by Ben Smallwood and co-edited by Alexander Milas and Terry Burrows, incorporating contributions by band members and creatives past and present.