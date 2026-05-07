L7 Announces 'The Last Hurrah' Final Tour

L7 Announces 'The Last Hurrah' Final TourMay 7, 2026
L7 has announced "The Last Hurrah Tour", detailing the first leg of the band's final world tour which will kick off in the U.S. on October 9.
The legendary feminist rockers have commanded fans to their feet and their ballot box for four decades with an effortless blend of punk ethos, heavy grunge, melody, socio-political anthems and humor. They are thrilled to connect with fans globally one last time. The exciting run will include stops in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Chicago, Seattle and much more, wrapping up with a hometown celebration in Los Angeles. Fans around the world should stay tuned for more dates to announce in the coming months.
L7's Donita Sparks shares: "When L7 decided to release a documentary in 2015, we thought maybe we would take one last victory lap around the sun by playing some shows. Instead, that lap turned into eleven more years of touring, sweat, new music, and reconnecting with the fans who made this all possible in the first place.
"Looking out into the crowd seeing longtime supporters rocking out next to a new generation of L7 fans has been the most powerful and humbling part of this chapter," she adds.
"We are deeply grateful and ready to give our audiences one last, loud, fun, and hopefully unforgettable night of rock and roll."
Tour dates:
Spring/summer
June 4 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre (w/ AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS)
June 5 - Montreal, QC @ Place Bell (w/ AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS)
June 17 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (w/ AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS)
July 12 - Lille, Belgium @ Sjock Festival 2026
August 29 - Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
Fall
October 9 - Phoenix, AZ @ Walter Studio
October 12 - Austin, TX @ Emo's Austin
October 13 - Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
October 14 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
October 16 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Hall
October 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at The Masquerade
October 19 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
October 21 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
October 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
October 24 - New York, NY @ Knockdown Center
October 26 - Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
October 27 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron
October 31 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
November 1 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
November 3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
November 4 - Kansas City, MO @ Warehouse on Broadway
November 6 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
November 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
November 10 - Seattle WA @ The Showbox
November 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
November 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
November 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Formed in 1985, L7 went on indefinite hiatus in 2001. A 2015 reunion tour was followed by the documentary "L7: Pretend We're Dead" in 2016.
L7's first album in 20 years, "Scatter The Rats", was released in May 2019 via Joan Jett's Blackheart Records. At the time, Sparks told the Asbury Park Press that new music was never part of the reunion strategy. "New music was not in the plan at all," she said. "We just got together to do reunion shows, and that just really kind of took off and we wanted to keep playing shows, we really enjoyed connecting with our fans again.
"Playing rock is fun and we hadn't done it in a long time and we realized, 'Wow, this is really fun again,' so we thought, 'If we want to keep doing this, we should put out new music.' And we felt we still had stuff to say and still wanted to express ourselves with new stuff."
L7 are grateful and humbled to announce The Last Hurrah Tour! For four decades, the band has been getting fans on their...
Posted by L7 Official on Thursday, May 7, 2026