L7 Announces 'The Last Hurrah' Final Tour

L7 has announced "The Last Hurrah Tour", detailing the first leg of the band's final world tour which will kick off in the U.S. on October 9.

The legendary feminist rockers have commanded fans to their feet and their ballot box for four decades with an effortless blend of punk ethos, heavy grunge, melody, socio-political anthems and humor. They are thrilled to connect with fans globally one last time. The exciting run will include stops in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Chicago, Seattle and much more, wrapping up with a hometown celebration in Los Angeles. Fans around the world should stay tuned for more dates to announce in the coming months.

L7's Donita Sparks shares: "When L7 decided to release a documentary in 2015, we thought maybe we would take one last victory lap around the sun by playing some shows. Instead, that lap turned into eleven more years of touring, sweat, new music, and reconnecting with the fans who made this all possible in the first place.

"Looking out into the crowd seeing longtime supporters rocking out next to a new generation of L7 fans has been the most powerful and humbling part of this chapter," she adds.

"We are deeply grateful and ready to give our audiences one last, loud, fun, and hopefully unforgettable night of rock and roll."

Tour dates:

Spring/summer

June 4 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre (w/ AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS)

June 5 - Montreal, QC @ Place Bell (w/ AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS)

June 17 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (w/ AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS)

July 12 - Lille, Belgium @ Sjock Festival 2026

August 29 - Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

Fall

October 9 - Phoenix, AZ @ Walter Studio

October 12 - Austin, TX @ Emo's Austin

October 13 - Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

October 14 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

October 16 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Hall

October 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at The Masquerade

October 19 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

October 21 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

October 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

October 24 - New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

October 26 - Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

October 27 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron

October 31 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

November 1 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

November 3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

November 4 - Kansas City, MO @ Warehouse on Broadway

November 6 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

November 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

November 10 - Seattle WA @ The Showbox

November 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

November 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

November 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Formed in 1985, L7 went on indefinite hiatus in 2001. A 2015 reunion tour was followed by the documentary "L7: Pretend We're Dead" in 2016.

L7's first album in 20 years, "Scatter The Rats", was released in May 2019 via Joan Jett's Blackheart Records. At the time, Sparks told the Asbury Park Press that new music was never part of the reunion strategy. "New music was not in the plan at all," she said. "We just got together to do reunion shows, and that just really kind of took off and we wanted to keep playing shows, we really enjoyed connecting with our fans again.

"Playing rock is fun and we hadn't done it in a long time and we realized, 'Wow, this is really fun again,' so we thought, 'If we want to keep doing this, we should put out new music.' And we felt we still had stuff to say and still wanted to express ourselves with new stuff."