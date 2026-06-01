L7's JENNIFER FINCH To Miss Band's Summer 2026 Shows Due To 'Recent Health Concern'

L7 bassist Jennifer Finch will be forced to miss the band's summer 2026 shows due to an undisclosed "recent health concern requiring extended treatment". She will be temporarily replaced at these concerts by Tsuzumi Okai, who was previously a touring bassist for LIMP BIZKIT in 2018.

On Sunday (May 31),L7 released the following statement via social media: "Due to a recent health concern requiring extended treatment, Jennifer Finch will be unable to perform with L7 at our upcoming summer shows. Tsuzumi Okai will be joining the band on bass for these dates. We send Jennifer our love and support and ask that everyone respect her privacy."

L7 recently announced "The Last Hurrah Tour", the first leg of the band's final world tour which will kick off in the U.S. on October 9. The run will include stops in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Chicago, Seattle and much more, wrapping up with a hometown celebration in Los Angeles.

The legendary feminist rockers have commanded fans to their feet and their ballot box for four decades with an effortless blend of punk ethos, heavy grunge, melody, socio-political anthems and humor.

Formed in 1985, L7 went on indefinite hiatus in 2001. A 2015 reunion tour was followed by the documentary "L7: Pretend We're Dead" in 2016.

L7's first album in 20 years, "Scatter The Rats", was released in May 2019 via Joan Jett's Blackheart Records.

L7's self-titled debut album arrived in 1988. The band's third studio effort, "Bricks Are Heavy", came out in 1992 and, according to Billboard, peaked at No. 160 on the Billboard 200 in September that year; 1994's "Hungry For Stink" reached No. 117; and 1997's "The Beauty Process: Triple Platinum" achieved a No. 172 high. 1992 single "Pretend We're Dead" reached the No. 8 peak on the Alternative Airplay chart, while "Andres" off "Hungry For Stink" reached No. 20.

Several of L7's songs were featured on movie soundtracks, including "Shitlist" on both "Pet Semetary 2" and "Natural Born Killers", and "Shove" on "Tank Girl".