  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

LACUNA COIL, DESTRUCTION, SYMPHONY X, AVATAR, Others Added To 2024 MILWAUKEE METALFEST

November 30, 2023

After a successful return of Milwaukee Metalfest in 2023, the iconic midwestern, multi-day event has now revealed 19 more bands and daily schedules for the highly anticipated 2024 edition, with more to be announced To celebrate this absolutely stacked lineup, Milwaukee Metalfest is extending early bird tickets through December 11, 2023.

Co-organizer and HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta comments: "This year's lineup is growing fast and we're extremely excited to have some of the best bands in the world headed to Milwaukee in May of 2024."

Co-organizer Tim Borror adds: "This is already an incredible lineup and we still aren't finished. We are committed to this music and making this the best party in metal. Don't miss Milwaukee Metalfest 2024."

The daily lineup is now as follows:

Friday, May 17

BLIND GUARDIAN
KAMELOT
SYMPHONY X
DESTRUCTION
MARDUK
METAL CHURCH
INCANTATION
PROFANATICA
ETERNAL CHAMPION
VISIGOTH
UADA
NIGHT DEMON
NECROFIER
SILVA
ANCIENT ENTITIES

Saturday, May 18

MR. BUNGLE
HATEBREED
KATATONIA
DEATH TO ALL (performing two unique sets)
DEICIDE
POSSESSED
THE RED CHORD
SKINLESS
MARTYR AD
HEATHEN
DEVOURMENT
INTERNAL BLEEDING
CENOTAPH
CLOAK
EMBRYONIC AUTOPSY
EYES OF THE LIVING

Sunday, May 19

SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL
AVATAR
IN FLAMES
DEATH TO ALL (performing two unique sets)
LACUNA COIL
BLEED FROM WITHIN
ALLUVIAL
VIOGRESSION
BEYOND THRESHOLD

The festivities will kick off with a pre-party on May 16 while the main festival will run May 17-19 at The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Organizers promise to have bigger headliners, more food, vendors, live podcasts and other surprises.

The festival returned to prominence in 2023 under the watchful eye of Jasta and Sound Talent Group's Borror, as well as the team at The Rave/Eagles Club, where so many of the original festivals took place.

Early bird tickets are on sale now and available for a limited time. One-, two- and three-day options with zero interest payment plans available at Etix.com.

Fans can visit the official Milwaukee Metalfestweb site and sign up for the mailing list for first access to information and exclusive content.

Find more on Lacuna coil
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).