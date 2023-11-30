LACUNA COIL, DESTRUCTION, SYMPHONY X, AVATAR, Others Added To 2024 MILWAUKEE METALFEST

LACUNA COIL, DESTRUCTION, SYMPHONY X, AVATAR, Others Added To 2024 MILWAUKEE METALFESTNovember 30, 2023
After a successful return of Milwaukee Metalfest in 2023, the iconic midwestern, multi-day event has now revealed 19 more bands and daily schedules for the highly anticipated 2024 edition, with more to be announced To celebrate this absolutely stacked lineup, Milwaukee Metalfest is extending early bird tickets through December 11, 2023.
Co-organizer and HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta comments: "This year's lineup is growing fast and we're extremely excited to have some of the best bands in the world headed to Milwaukee in May of 2024."
Co-organizer Tim Borror adds: "This is already an incredible lineup and we still aren't finished. We are committed to this music and making this the best party in metal. Don't miss Milwaukee Metalfest 2024."
The daily lineup is now as follows:
Friday, May 17
BLIND GUARDIAN
KAMELOT
SYMPHONY X
DESTRUCTION
MARDUK
METAL CHURCH
INCANTATION
PROFANATICA
ETERNAL CHAMPION
VISIGOTH
UADA
NIGHT DEMON
NECROFIER
SILVA
ANCIENT ENTITIES
Saturday, May 18
MR. BUNGLE
HATEBREED
KATATONIA
DEATH TO ALL (performing two unique sets)
DEICIDE
POSSESSED
THE RED CHORD
SKINLESS
MARTYR AD
HEATHEN
DEVOURMENT
INTERNAL BLEEDING
CENOTAPH
CLOAK
EMBRYONIC AUTOPSY
EYES OF THE LIVING
Sunday, May 19
SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL
AVATAR
IN FLAMES
DEATH TO ALL (performing two unique sets)
LACUNA COIL
BLEED FROM WITHIN
ALLUVIAL
VIOGRESSION
BEYOND THRESHOLD
The festivities will kick off with a pre-party on May 16 while the main festival will run May 17-19 at The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Organizers promise to have bigger headliners, more food, vendors, live podcasts and other surprises.
The festival returned to prominence in 2023 under the watchful eye of Jasta and Sound Talent Group's Borror, as well as the team at The Rave/Eagles Club, where so many of the original festivals took place.
Early bird tickets are on sale now and available for a limited time. One-, two- and three-day options with zero interest payment plans available at Etix.com.
Fans can visit the official Milwaukee Metalfestweb site and sign up for the mailing list for first access to information and exclusive content.
