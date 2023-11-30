LACUNA COIL, DESTRUCTION, SYMPHONY X, AVATAR, Others Added To 2024 MILWAUKEE METALFEST

After a successful return of Milwaukee Metalfest in 2023, the iconic midwestern, multi-day event has now revealed 19 more bands and daily schedules for the highly anticipated 2024 edition, with more to be announced To celebrate this absolutely stacked lineup, Milwaukee Metalfest is extending early bird tickets through December 11, 2023.

Co-organizer and HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta comments: "This year's lineup is growing fast and we're extremely excited to have some of the best bands in the world headed to Milwaukee in May of 2024."

Co-organizer Tim Borror adds: "This is already an incredible lineup and we still aren't finished. We are committed to this music and making this the best party in metal. Don't miss Milwaukee Metalfest 2024."

The daily lineup is now as follows:

Friday, May 17

BLIND GUARDIAN

KAMELOT

SYMPHONY X

DESTRUCTION

MARDUK

METAL CHURCH

INCANTATION

PROFANATICA

ETERNAL CHAMPION

VISIGOTH

UADA

NIGHT DEMON

NECROFIER

SILVA

ANCIENT ENTITIES

Saturday, May 18

MR. BUNGLE

HATEBREED

KATATONIA

DEATH TO ALL (performing two unique sets)

DEICIDE

POSSESSED

THE RED CHORD

SKINLESS

MARTYR AD

HEATHEN

DEVOURMENT

INTERNAL BLEEDING

CENOTAPH

CLOAK

EMBRYONIC AUTOPSY

EYES OF THE LIVING

Sunday, May 19

SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL

AVATAR

IN FLAMES

DEATH TO ALL (performing two unique sets)

LACUNA COIL

BLEED FROM WITHIN

ALLUVIAL

VIOGRESSION

BEYOND THRESHOLD

The festivities will kick off with a pre-party on May 16 while the main festival will run May 17-19 at The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Organizers promise to have bigger headliners, more food, vendors, live podcasts and other surprises.

The festival returned to prominence in 2023 under the watchful eye of Jasta and Sound Talent Group's Borror, as well as the team at The Rave/Eagles Club, where so many of the original festivals took place.

Early bird tickets are on sale now and available for a limited time. One-, two- and three-day options with zero interest payment plans available at Etix.com.

Fans can visit the official Milwaukee Metalfestweb site and sign up for the mailing list for first access to information and exclusive content.