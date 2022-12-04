LACUNA COIL To Focus On Writing New Material Starting In January

In a new interview with Heavy, singer Cristina Scabbia of Italian heavy rockers LACUNA COIL spoke about the band's plans for the follow-up to 2019's "Black Anima" album. She said: "We arrive home just in time to celebrate Christmas with our families and friends. I think that from January we will focus on new material. We already have some things, but not full songs. So we're gonna meet up and start working on new songs."

Last month, while promoting "Comalies XX", the recently released "deconstructed" and "transported" version of the band's third album, "Comalies", LACUNA COIL's Andrea Ferro told MetalSucks about possible new material from him and his bandmates: "We've been working on it a little bit, and we plan to go after it fully in early 2023. We have some very early versions and rough concepts of these songs that we're working on. We've looked at some ideas for album art and are kicking around titles, but it's still early, and nothing is final yet. And we've just had a meeting with the label recently, and we talked about it, but it's too early for us to put a release on it yet. We don't want to rush anything and want it to be a quality album. I can say that we plan to have tighter arrangements and that we don't want to make it overly long. So, in early 2023, we'll meet up, listen to everything we've collected, and see where we are. We'll work hard on the material and flesh it out to fully realized songs. But no hard release date, but maybe by the end of 2023, we'll see a new album from LACUNA COIL. It depends on how these sessions go; we'll see."

Three months ago, Scabbia told KNAC.COM that she and her LACUNA COIL bandmates "wrote a few songs" during the pandemic. "We have, like five [or] six songs that we're working on, but it was not time yet to release a full record," she said. "Also because we really base our inspiration on life, on experiences, and, to be honest, we didn't want to write a record about the pandemic. We wanted to go out again, meet people, live experiences, live life and get ready to bring everything in our music again. So we collected a ton of material."

Added Andrea: "But definitely going back to work on 'Comalies' sometimes brings you also some memories of how your feelings were when you brought that album. So that could be inspiration also for an eventual next album when we're gonna go work on it. Maybe some of the atmosphere stays with you, because you've been rethinking it and reworking it. So it can give you some inspiration also for a future record."

"Comalies XX" was made available on October 14 via Century Media Records.

LACUNA COIL celebrated the 20th anniversary of "Comalies", by performing it in its entirety at a one-night-only concert on October 15 at Fabrique in Milano.

"Comalies" was originally released on October 29, 2002 through Century Media Records. The LP, which featured the band's breakthrough single "Heaven's A Lie", has reportedly gone on to sell over 300,000 copies in the United States alone.

LACUNA COIL played its first show in front of an audience in more than two years on April 7 as the support act for APOCALYPTICA at the Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prior to the Atlanta concert, the last time LACUNA COIL played together was at the group's special September 2020 livestream event where the bandmembers performed their latest album, "Black Anima", in its entirety with no audience in attendance at the Alcatraz Club in Milan, Italy. That show was released as a live album, "Live From The Apocalypse", via Century Media.

LACUNA COIL hadn't played in front of a crowd since the completion of the band's South American tour in February 2020.