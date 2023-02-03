LACUNA COIL's CRISTINA SCABBIA Burns Her Face With Cooking Oil, Considers Herself 'Very, Very, Very Lucky'

LACUNA COIL frontwoman Cristina Scabbia says that she accidentally burned her face with hot cooking oil in her kitchen on Thursday. Earlier today, the 50-year-old singer, who lives in Milan, Italy, shared a video detailing the experience. She said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Basically, yesterday I was cooking some food, and I was using a small pan to fry some chips. And what happened is that I used something to grab some chips and put them somewhere else. And the utensil that I was using basically slipped off my fingers, moving the pan. I did a movement like this and created a sort of a wave that went straight in my face. So it was pretty horrible, because there was a lot of… I got scared for a second, because, of course, the pain, the burning. I didn't really know what the situation [was], because all you feel when you burn yourself is just the burn. So you don't know what's going on. It's red for a second, then it swells, then it goes down. And I didn't know how the situation was, so I literally put my face underneath cold water — very cold water — and tried to wash the oil away. So I grabbed some soap very quickly without, of course, fractioning it too much. And I washed my face. And then I put it under water. And then I cut a few leaves from my aloe vera [plant] and I put them on the skin because aloe vera is amazing for burns.

"Yesterday was horrible because it kept on burning; I didn't know how to keep the burning down," she continued. "I kept on my face a towel with water being really, really careful. It also got me on my hand."

Cristina went on to say that she considers herself "very, very, very lucky because it didn't get in my eye." She added that accidents like that can happen, "usually at home. Many horrible things are happening at home because this is the place where you feel safe so you kind of let go all the precautions because you feel that you're untouchable."

LACUNA COIL is currently promoting "Comalies XX", the recently released "deconstructed" and "transported" version of the band's third album, "Comalies".

"Comalies XX" was made available in October via Century Media Records.

LACUNA COIL celebrated the 20th anniversary of "Comalies", by performing it in its entirety at a one-night-only concert on October 15, 2022 at Fabrique in Milano.

"Comalies" was originally released on October 29, 2002 through Century Media Records. The LP, which featured the band's breakthrough single "Heaven's A Lie", has reportedly gone on to sell over 300,000 copies in the United States alone.

LACUNA COIL played its first show in front of an audience in more than two years on April 7, 2022 as the support act for APOCALYPTICA at the Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prior to the Atlanta concert, the last time LACUNA COIL played together was at the group's special September 2020 livestream event where the bandmembers performed their latest album, "Black Anima", in its entirety with no audience in attendance at the Alcatraz Club in Milan, Italy. That show was released as a live album, "Live From The Apocalypse", via Century Media.

LACUNA COIL hadn't played in front of a crowd since the completion of the band's South American tour in February 2020.