LAMB OF GOD And KREATOR Announce MUNICIPAL WASTE As Support For 2023 European Tour

LAMB OF GOD and KREATOR have announced MUNICIPAL WASTE as support for their "State Of Unrest 2023" European co-headline tour.

"State Of Unrest" was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but ended up getting postponed, first to 2021 and then to 2022, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Most recently, the trek was supposed to launch on November 18 in Copenhagen, Denmark and conclude on December 21 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Acclaimed cross-over thrashers and notorious party animals MUNICIPAL WASTE from Richmond, Virginia are known for their wild and highly energetic live shows, which makes them a perfect fit for this tour.

"State Of Unrest 2023" tour dates:

Feb. 15 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

Feb. 17 - Warsaw, Poland – Stodola

Feb. 18 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium

Feb. 19 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box

Feb. 21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet

Feb. 22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

Feb. 24 - Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof

Feb. 25 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

Feb. 27 - Paris, France - Olympia Paris

Feb. 28 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

Mar. 02 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium

Mar. 03 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

Mar. 04 - Essen, Germany – Grugahalle

Mar. 05 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena

Mar. 07 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

Mar. 08 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

Mar. 10 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

Mar. 11 - London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy

Mar. 14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

Mar. 15 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera

Mar. 17 - Zürich, Switzerland - The Hall

Mar. 18 - Saarbrücken, Germany - E-Werk

Mar. 19 - Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

KREATOR + MUNICIPAL WASTE dates without LAMB OF GOD:

Feb. 16 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

Feb. 26 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

Mar. 09 - Leeds, UK - Beckett University

In a July 2022 interview with Sakis Fragos of Greece's Rock Hard magazine, KREATOR frontman Mille Petrozza revealed that his band and LAMB OF GOD have collaborated on a new original song, "State Of Unrest", to be released prior to the launch of the two groups' European tour of the same name.

"We did a song together — LAMB OF GOD and KREATOR," he said. "That's gonna be cool. And I think that's totally different because it's [a mixture of] the European [approach] and the U.S. [style]."

He added: "It's a song that we've written for the tour, to kick it off. I think that's gonna be a cool song. That's a cool collaboration that I did."

LAMB OF GOD's new album, "Omens", was released on October 7 via Epic Records. The band tracked the effort with longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH) live in the room together at Henson Recording Studios (formerly A&M Studios) in Los Angeles, California, a location that birthed classics from THE DOORS, PINK FLOYD, RAMONES and SOUNDGARDEN, among others.

"Omens" is the follow-up to LAMB OF GOD's self-titled album, which was released in June 2020 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. That LP marked LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band in July 2019 as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

KREATOR's fifteenth studio album, "Hate Über Alles", was released in June. The follow-up to 2017's "Gods Of Violence" was recorded at Hansa Tonstudio in Berlin, Germany. Helming the sessions was Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, CODE ORANGE, POWER TRIP and SOULFLY, among others.

The "Hate Über Alles" cover artwork was created by Eliran Kantor, who has previously worked with HATEBREED, SOULFLY, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH and SODOM, among others.

"Hate Über Alles" marks KREATOR's first album with bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who joined the group in 2019.

In March 2020, KREATOR surprise-released a new single, "666 - World Divided". The song was produced by Andy Sneap and Markus Ganter and was recorded at Hansa Tonstudios.

The music video for "666 - World Divided" was created under the direction of Jörn Heitmann, who was responsible for the music videos for "Radio" and "Ausländer" by RAMMSTEIN.

KREATOR played its first show with Leclercq in October 2019 in Santiago, Chile.

Before joining KREATOR, Leclercq rose to fame with U.K.-based extreme power metallers DRAGONFORCE for whom he handled bass duties from 2005 until August 2019.