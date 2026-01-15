LAMB OF GOD Announces 'Into Oblivion' Album, Shares Music Video For Title Track

Richmond, Virginia metallers LAMB OF GOD have set a March 13 release date for their new album, "Into Oblivion", via Epic, marking the band's first full-length release in four years.

"Into Oblivion" finds LAMB OF GOD embracing their position as modern metal veterans, beholden to no one, with nothing left to prove. The 10-song collection references the band's roots, doubles down on their signature groove, and expands their approach, resulting in an album that feels both deliberate and untethered.

News of "Into Oblivion"'s March arrival is accompanied by the debut of its title track, "Into Oblivion", alongside a video directed by Tom Flynn and Mike Watts. Aggressive and as unforgiving as ever, the song pairs the band's musical ferocity with psychologically charged lyrics.

"For me, the album is about having the space to breathe creatively and not feeling like we have to keep up with any trend or expectation," LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton shares. "It feels nice to be untethered from any agenda beyond rallying around the notion of, 'Let's just make music that we think is cool,' which is really where it all started."

LAMB OF GOD vocalist Randy Blythe doesn't mince words on why the band decided to name the album "Into Oblivion", saying candidly: "Because that's where we're heading. In general, the album is about the ongoing and rapid breakdown of the social contract, particularly here in America. Things are acceptable now that would've horrified people just 20 years ago."

In the months leading up to today's announcement, the metal veterans released a pair of blistering singles that offered listeners a taste of the album's range. "Sepsis", the band's first new song since 2022, paid homage to the early '90s Richmond underground that shaped LAMB OF GOD's formative years. Consequence, in their "Heavy Song Of The Week" feature, noted the track's fresh approach, saying "Morton's riffs are bruising at this slower pace," and adding that Blythe bellows "like a heavy metal Nick Cave." "Parasocial Christ" followed, evoking classic LAMB OF GOD with a three-minute onslaught that Revolver dubbed an "anti-tech thrasher."

Produced and mixed by longtime studio collaborator Josh Wilbur, "Into Oblivion" was recorded across multiple locations tied closely to the band's identity. Drums were tracked in Richmond, Virginia, with guitars and bass recorded at Morton's home studio. Blythe recorded his vocals at the legendary Total Access studio in Redondo Beach, California, the birthplace of seminal punk records by BLACK FLAG, HÜSKER DÜ and DESCENDENTS.

Album pre-orders, including multiple limited-edition vinyl variants and signed copies, are available now. An unannounced first pressing of the album was quietly posted on the band's web site earlier this week, and sold out immediately.

"Into Oblivion" track listing:

01. Into Oblivion

02. Parasocial Christ

03. Sepsis

04. The Killing Floor

05. El Vacío

06. St. Catherine's Wheel

07. Blunt Force Blues

08. Bully

09. A Thousand Years

10. Devise/Destroy

LAMB OF GOD previously announced a spring North American tour in what promises to be the heaviest trek of 2026. Joined by KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY and SANGUISUGABOGG, the tour kicks off on March 17. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now via Lamb-of-god.com/tour.

"Sepsis" arrived during a milestone year for LAMB OF GOD. In 2025, the band celebrated the 25th anniversary of its discography, performed at the historic "Back To The Beginning" concert and subsequently released their thunderous take on BLACK SABBATH's "Children Of The Grave", along with appearances at several festivals, including Inkcarceration and Louder Than Life, and a headlining show at Richmond's new 7500-seat outdoor venue Allianz Amphitheater during its opening season.

LAMB OF GOD is Randy Blythe (vocals),John Campbell (bass),Mark Morton (guitar),Willie Adler (guitar) and Art Cruz (drums). Formed in 1994, the Richmond, Virginia-based band has released nine critically acclaimed albums, received five Grammy Award nominations, sold over three million albums, packed arenas around the world, and tallied over one billion streams and counting. Widely regarded as one of the most influential and innovative forces in modern heavy music LAMB OF GOD's most recent collection, "Omens", arrived in late 2022 , marking their sixth consecutive album to debut in the Top 15 of on the Billboard 200. Kerrang! noted that the album finds the band "as reliably heavy, violent, and pissed off as ever," and Consequence said the "album will break you down to nihilistic pieces."