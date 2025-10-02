LAMB OF GOD Returns With 'Sepsis', First Original Song In Three Years

Richmond, Virginia metallers LAMB OF GOD return with "Sepsis", a visceral, menacing new single out now via Epic. It marks the Grammy Award-nominated band's first new original music since 2022's critically acclaimed album "Omens".

Produced by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur, the three-and-a-half minute track arrives alongside a grainy, lo-fi performance video that offers a moody, unfiltered look at Richmond's underbelly. Directed by Gianfranco Svagelj, the video captures the song's slow-burning tension.

"'Sepsis' is a celebration of the very underground local bands here in Richmond that we really admired when we were just forming [the pre-LAMB OF GOD band] BURN THE PRIEST," LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton said. "Bands like BREADWINNER, SLIANG LAOS and LADYFINGER — though they never got widespread attention outside of Richmond, those were the bands we listened to all the time. The song references that stuff in a way that's a direct line to where we were coming from when we were in the basement writing our earliest material together."

"Sepsis" arrives during a milestone year for LAMB OF GOD. In 2025, the band celebrated the 25th anniversary of its discography, performed at the historic "Back To The Beginning" concert and subsequently released their thunderous take on BLACK SABBATH's "Children Of The Grave", along with appearances at several festivals, including Inkcarceration and Louder Than Life, and a headlining show at Richmond's new 7500-seat outdoor venue Allianz Amphitheater during its opening season.

As the year closes, LAMB OF GOD has several performances ahead of them, including outings at Aftershock, AMMA Championship Fest, and the band's Headbangers Boat cruise (Oct. 31 to Nov. 4) — a four-day floating festival departing from Miami with a stop in Cozumel, Mexico.

LAMB OF GOD is Randy Blythe (vocals),John Campbell (bass),Mark Morton (guitar),Willie Adler (guitar) and Art Cruz (drums). Formed in 1994, the Richmond, Virginia-based band has released nine critically acclaimed albums, received five Grammy Award nominations, sold over three million albums, packed arenas around the world, and tallied over one billion streams and counting. Widely regarded as one of the most influential and innovative forces in modern heavy music LAMB OF GOD's most recent collection, "Omens", arrived in late 2022 , marking their sixth consecutive album to debut in the Top 15 of on the Billboard 200. Kerrang! noted that the album finds the band "as reliably heavy, violent, and pissed off as ever," and Consequence said the "album will break you down to nihilistic pieces."

Photo credit: Travis Shinn