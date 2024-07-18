LAMB OF GOD Shares 'Laid To Rest (Health Remix)' From 'Ashes Of The Wake (20th Anniversary Edition)'

Richmond, Virginia-based metallers LAMB OF GOD, who launch their "Ashes Of Leviathan" co-headlining tour with MASTODON tomorrow in Austin, have shared a second preview of "Ashes Of the Wake (20th Anniversary Edition)" with today's release of "Laid To Rest (HEALTH Remix)" .

LAMB OF GOD singer Randy Blythe shares about the reimagined track: "When we were discussing ideas for the 20th anniversary of 'Ashes Of The Wake', a HEALTH remix was one of the first things we thought of. Thanks to those guys for being a part of the anniversary release."

"Laid To Rest" remains one of LAMB OF GOD's most popular songs, consistently appearing on multiple outlets' best-of lists. Kerrang! described the nearly-four-minute track as "the soundtrack to a million bust lips and broken bones," while Loudwire plainly noted, "it knocks the wind out of you."

HEALTH added: "Before you get angry with us for ruining your favorite song, please try to remember that LAMB OF GOD asked us to do this remix. Enjoy!"

Roundly regarded as a cornerstone of modern metal, "Ashes Of The Wake" also features beloved songs such as "Now You've Got Something To Die For", "Omerta" and the blistering "Hourglass". Epic Records and Legacy Recordings mark the two-decade anniversary of the pivotal release with "Ashes Of The Wake (20th Anniversary Edition)", featuring new mixes by Justin K Broadrick (GODFLESH, JESU),HEALTH and KUBLAI KHAN TX and MALEVOLENCE, as well as demo and live versions of the album's classic songs.

LAMB OF GOD's webstore features a trio of exclusive items marking the 20th anniversary: Yellow Smoke 2LP vinyl, a 2CD set, and a commemorative "Ashes Of The Wake" t-shirt. Two additional vinyl variants, a standard black and a Project M exclusive white/black/red swirl offering, as well as 2CD, and digital, are also available now for preorder/pre-saves at this location. All formats include the trio of new remixes and live recordings of "Remorse Is For The Dead" and "Now You've Got Something To Die For", while the 2CD and digital versions include demo versions of "Laid To Rest", "Ashes Of The Wake" and "Remorse Is For The Dead".

Revolver recently announced a special issue dedicated to LAMB OF GOD and "Ashes Of The Wake". The limited-edition print magazine features commentary from JUDAS PRIEST's Rob Halford, GOJIRA's Joe Duplantier and "Ashes Of Leviathan" touring partner Troy Sanders (MASTODON),as well as multiple behind-the-scenes photos and the history behind the seminal album.

"Ashes Of The Wake (20th Anniversary Edition)" track listing:

01. Laid To Rest

02. Hourglass

03. Now You've Got Something To Die For

04. The Faded Line

05. Omerta

06. Blood Of The Scribe

07. One Gun

08. Break You

09. What I've Become

10. Ashes Of The Wake

11. Remorse Is For The Dead

12. Laid To Rest (pre-production demo) *

13. Ashes Of The Wake (pre-production demo) *

14. Remorse Is For The Dead (pre-production demo) *

15. Another Nail For Your Coffin (feat. KUBLAI KHAN TX and MALEVOLENCE)

16. Laid To Rest (HEALTH remix)

17. Omertá (Justin K Broadrick remix)

18. Remorse Is For The Dead (live in Richmond, Virginia)

19. Now You've Got Something To Die For (live from 2007)

* Exclusive to 2CD and digital

This summer, LAMB OF GOD will join forces with MASTODON, who released their sophomore album, "Leviathan", on the same date (August 31) that "Ashes Of The Wake" arrived in 2004. The tour, dubbed "Ashes Of Leviathan", also features openers KERRY KING and MALEVOLENCE.

LAMB OF GOD is Randy Blythe (vocals),John Campbell (bass),Mark Morton (guitar),Willie Adler (guitar) and Art Cruz (drums). Formed in 1994, the Richmond, Virginia-based band have released nine critically acclaimed albums, received five Grammy Award nominations and are widely regarded as one of the most influential and innovative forces in heavy music. The band's most recent collection, "Omens", arrived in late 2022, with Kerrang! noting that the album finds the band "as reliably heavy, violent, and pissed off as ever," and Consequence saying the "album will break you down to nihilistic pieces."

Photo credit: Travis Shinn