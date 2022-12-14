LAMB OF GOD Shares 'Live In Portland' Concert Film From 'Omens' Tour

Sunny Singh, the man behind Hate5Six, a collection of high-quality videos of hardcore punk concerts he has filmed, mostly in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area, has released a LAMB OF GOD concert film.

Titled "Lamb Of God: Live In Portland", the nearly 90-minute video captures LAMB OF GOD on the "Omens" tour and included cuts from the band's latest album, "Omens", the 2020 self-titled effort and classics from the Richmond, Virginia metal group's catalog.

Singh stated about the project: "LAMB OF GOD invited me to document their set in Portland, OR back in October to celebrate their new record and I obviously said yes. I went all out to make this more of a concert film than a standard live set."

LAMB OF GOD's Live Nation-produced U.S. headlining tour featured special guests KILLSWITCH ENGAGE on all dates. Different legs also saw support from BARONESS, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, SPIRITBOX, ANIMALS AS LEADERS as well as SUICIDE SILENCE and FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY. The tour kicked off September 9 in Brooklyn and ran through October 20.

"Omens" was released in October. The LP is the follow-up to LAMB OF GOD's self-titled album, which arrived in June 2020. That effort marked LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with drummer Art Cruz, who joined the band in July 2019 as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

In August, LAMB OF GOD bassist John Campbell told Germany's EMP that "Omens" is "a fairly dynamic record. There's a few other little surprises and tweaks and things to come in October," he said. "But we recorded it differently this time. We went to Los Angeles and all of us in the same room and same time recording, which gave us some leeway to make changes as things happened and just kind of feel it out in a different way than we've done in the past, which would be everybody kind of going in their corner recording and it gets assembled later. So it was a real team effort on this one, in the recording — all the way through it's been a team effort — and in the recording especially, when we were all in the same room doing that stuff, it was great. I got to spend three and a half weeks working on a record instead of four or five days — working on the recording of the record."

Also in August, Campbell was asked by Knotfest what led to the decision to record "Omens" live in the studio. John responded: "Well, we've been doing this so fucking long, we had to do something different. I believe that was Josh Wilbur's idea to do that. I know he had a great place worked out to do that in. And we had just kind of been doing it the same way over and over and over again, and we were looking to get a little more excitement into it and maybe see if that couldn't produce a different feel on the record."