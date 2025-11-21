LAMB OF GOD Shares Music Video For New Single 'Parasocial Christ'

LAMB OF GOD has released "Parasocial Christ", a relentless three-minute assault that once again pairs the Richmond, Virginia metallers with longtime producer Josh Wilbur. The standalone single follows "Sepsis", which arrived in early October and has dominated the U.S. metal charts for the past two weeks.

"Parasocial Christ" is accompanied by a stark, desaturated video directed by Jon Vulpine, whose unsettling visual style mirrors the track's intensity as it captures a man's descent into madness.

LAMB OF GOD frontman Randy Blythe comments: "The Information Age has birthed the attention economy, an industry worth hundreds of billions of dollars anchored in keeping eyeballs firmly glued to screens, thus generating ad revenue. Every second spent clicking and scrolling through the trivial and/or sordid details of other people's lives, people that you will most likely never meet — celebrities, politicians, influencers — is another dollar in some already obscenely wealthy tech bro's wallet. You are a product, and you are being sold in a marketplace you have no share in. The irony of you reading this some social media platform or music news aggregator site is not lost on me; nevertheless I hope this song might make you consider who and what you give your attention to. Fuck the clickbait, put down the phone, go live your life — it's waiting for you out in what's left of the real world."

Earlier this week, LAMB OF GOD announced a 2026 North American tour, produced by Live Nation, featuring support from KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY and SANGUISUGABOGG. Kicking off in Maryland on March 17, the trek will run across North America, hitting cities like Toronto, Portland, Albuquerque, Nashville, and Buffalo. The tour will conclude in Boston on April 26.

"Sepsis" was LAMB OF GOD's first new original song since 2022's "Omens". Produced by Wilbur, the track celebrates the Richmond underground and the bands LAMB OF GOD performed alongside during their early years. The band also shared a live video for "Sepsis", capturing the electrifying live debut of the song at Aftershock festival.

Consequence named the three-and-a-half minute track its "heavy song of the week," describing the single as "crushing" while Revolver spotlighted "Sepsis", calling it a "rock-solid addition to their ever-crushing canon."

"Sepsis" arrived during a milestone year for LAMB OF GOD. In 2025, the band celebrated the 25th anniversary of its discography, performed at the historic "Back To The Beginning" concert and subsequently released their thunderous take on BLACK SABBATH's "Children Of The Grave", along with appearances at several festivals, including Inkcarceration and Louder Than Life, and a headlining show at Richmond's new 7500-seat outdoor venue Allianz Amphitheater during its opening season.

LAMB OF GOD is Randy Blythe (vocals),John Campbell (bass),Mark Morton (guitar),Willie Adler (guitar) and Art Cruz (drums). Formed in 1994, the Richmond, Virginia-based band has released nine critically acclaimed albums, received five Grammy Award nominations, sold over three million albums, packed arenas around the world, and tallied over one billion streams and counting. Widely regarded as one of the most influential and innovative forces in modern heavy music LAMB OF GOD's most recent collection, "Omens", arrived in late 2022 , marking their sixth consecutive album to debut in the Top 15 of on the Billboard 200. Kerrang! noted that the album finds the band "as reliably heavy, violent, and pissed off as ever," and Consequence said the "album will break you down to nihilistic pieces."

Photo credit: Travis Shinn