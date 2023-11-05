LAMB OF GOD To Be Joined By DETHKLOK, CHIMAIRA, POISON THE WELL, Others On 2024 Edition Of 'Headbangers Boat'

Richmond, Virginia metallers LAMB OF GOD have announced the initial confirmed bands for the 2024 installment of their Headbangers Boat cruise.

Headbangers Boat is a special charter voyage, offering a unique blend of heavy metal music with LAMB OF GOD as the headliner. The charter cruise is organized by Sixthman, which is in partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line.

The second Headbangers Boat cruise will be held aboard the Norwegian Gem ship and will cruise to the Dominican Republic.

So far, the following acts have been announced:

LAMB OF GOD

DETHKLOK

CHIMAIRA

POISON THE WELL

AT THE GATES

SOULFLY

EXODUS

NAPALM DEATH

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY

AFTER THE BURIAL

CURRENTS

BLEEDING THROUGH

UNEARTH

EYEHATEGOD

FROZEN SOUL

UNITYTX

There will also be an appearance by LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton's solo band, as well as stand-up comedy by Shayne Smith and Mike Abrusci.

The exact dates for the 2024 edition of the Headbangers Boat cruise have not yet been announced.

The first-ever Headbangers Boat set sail on October 31 from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Pearl. It featured performances by LAMB OF GOD, MASTODON, HATEBREED, GWAR, SHADOWS FALL, GOD FORBID, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, TESTAMENT, MUNICIPAL WASTE, LACUNA COIL, GATECREEPER, VIO-LENCE, MALEVOLENCE, BLEED FROM WITHIN and DYING WISH, among others.

The first Lamb Of God's Headbangers Boat featured live music from sun-up to sundown, across several stages and settings throughout the ship, including two unique shows from LAMB OF GOD, featuring a complete performance of their 2004 landmark third album, "Ashes Of The Wake", in its entirety. In addition, members of LAMB OF GOD hosted an array of activities, including a question-and-answer conversation and photography show with vocalist Randy Blythe, a drum-off with drummer Art Cruz, and casino tournament with bassist John Campbell.