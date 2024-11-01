LAMB OF GOD's 'Headbangers Boat' 2025: More Details Revealed

LAMB OF GOD and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than a decade, have joined forces to officially announce Lamb Of God Presents Headbangers Boat 2025, sailing October 31-November 4, 2025 from Miami, Florida to Cozumel, Mexico aboard the glittering Norwegian Jewel. First round presale sign-ups are available now through November 13 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). Presales for Headbangers Boat alumni will be available November 11-13. First round presales (early booking times) run November 14-15 and November 18-19. Final round presale sign-ups will conclude November 17 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). Public onsale begins November 18 at 2:00 p.m. (ET),exclusively at headbangersboat.com. Bookings are available for just $100 down per person when reservations are made with automatic billing before February 28, 2025 or while cabins last. In addition, all guests who book during the presale will secure an exclusive cabin photo opportunity with LAMB OF GOD.

A monumental heavy metal celebration at sea, Lamb Of God Presents Headbangers Boat 2025 will, for the third year in a row, feature mind-blowing live music and activities around the clock, highlighted by two exclusive performances from LAMB OF GOD. The fully immersive voyage will further showcase an electrifying range of special guests, including such relentless metal masters as CLUTCH, KUBLAI KHAN TX, OBITUARY, DEVILDRIVER, FEAR FACTORY, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, CROWBAR, EIGHTEEN VISIONS and BRAT, along with stand-up comedy from Josh Potter and Saul Trujillo. In addition, members of LAMB OF GOD will curate and host a massive range of exclusive activities. Highlights will include in-depth conversations and question-and-answer sessions with members of LAMB OF GOD, a guaranteed killer DJ set from LAMB OF GOD drummer Art Cruz, the annual Headbangers Poker Tournament (with a chance to win a spot at the final table with LAMB OF GOD co-founding bassist John Campbell),and a Drum-Off hosted by Cruz alongside a panel of heavy metal special guests.

Beyond the onboard experience, headbangers will have the chance to enjoy a spectacular shore excursion to the island paradise of Cozumel, Mexico, where they can explore ancient Mayan ruins, dive into crystal-clear waters, or simply relax on sun-kissed shores. With its blend of breathtaking natural wonders, vibrant culture, and irresistible vibes, Cozumel beckons travelers to experience the unforgettable magic of the Caribbean. Please note: shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Guests will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official reservation number.

The magnificent Norwegian Jewel will provide everything needed to make Headbangers Boat 2025 the most exhilarating cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs),Jewel Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

"Lamb Of God Presents Headbangers Boat 2025" lineup:

LAMB OF GOD (two sets)

CLUTCH

KUBLAI KHAN TX

OBITUARY

DEVILDRIVER

FEAR FACTORY

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

CROWBAR

EIGHTEEN VISIONS

BRAT

Stand-up comedy from Josh Potter and Saul Trujillo

Hailed as the heroes of New American Heavy Metal by legions of fans around the world, LAMB OF GOD grew from basement shows and grimy DIY venues to arena headliners, beloved with the same devotion as such spiritual forefathers and touring comrades as METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH. Over the course of their career, the Richmond, Virginia-based band has created an unmistakable signature sound, injecting an extreme contemporary aesthetic to shove metal into the new millennium.

LAMB OF GOD have made history with such timeless works as 2003's "As The Palaces Burn" (named by Rolling Stone as one of the "Top 100 Greatest Metal Albums Of All Time"),2004's RIAA-gold-certified "Ashes Of The Wake", 2009's landmark "Wrath", 2012's diverse "Resolution" and 2015's explosive "VII: Sturm Und Drang", the latter three of which debuted in the top 5 on the overall Billboard 200. Among their many accolades, the band has received five Grammy Award nominations for "Best Metal Performance" and "Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance", as well as multiple Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards including "Best Live Band", "Best International Band" and "Best Album". The band's most recent album, 2022's "Omens" finds LAMB OF GOD as aggressive and ambitious as ever before, now as always redefining American metal with each and every move.

LAMB OF GOD is: D. Randall Blythe (vocals),Mark Morton (guitar),Willie Adler (guitar),John Campbell (bass) and Art Cruz (drums).

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests on over 150 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman's domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports and then from Athens through the Greek Isles in 2022. In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman has taken its innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences.