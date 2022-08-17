LAMB OF GOD's JOHN CAMPBELL Says 'It Was A Great Experience' Recording 'Omens' Album Live In The Same Room

Richmond, Virginia metallers LAMB OF GOD will release their new album, "Omens", on October 7 via Epic Records. The band tracked the effort with longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH) live in the room together at Henson Recording Studios (formerly A&M Studios) in Los Angeles, California, a location that birthed classics from THE DOORS, PINK FLOYD, RAMONES and SOUNDGARDEN, among others.

Speaking to Knotfest, LAMB OF GOD bassist John Campbell stated about the making of "Omens" (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We recorded this record differently. We recorded it live all together in the same room and then we went back and cleaned stuff up. But it was the first time we were all in the same room… We recorded it all in the same room as opposed to before where we would all go kind of in our corners and record our bits and then maybe assemble it later. There's a very real feeling to it. And we were able to make some changes on the fly — stuff that we didn't think worked right — and it was a great experience."

Asked what led to the decision to record "Omens" that way, John said: "Well, we've been doing this so fucking long, we had to do something different. I believe that was Josh Wilbur's idea to do that. I know he had a great place worked out to do that in. And we had just kind of been doing it the same way over and over and over again, and we were looking to get a little more excitement into it and maybe see if that couldn't produce a different feel on the record."

The "Omens" album pre-order is live at Lamb-Of-God.com, boasting several exclusive items, including a signed colored vinyl variant, shirt, hoodie, and signed CDs with an alternate color cover. All physical CD and vinyl releases will include a free access code to watch the livestream viewing of "The Making Of Omens" documentary, which will premiere the week of album release.

LAMB OF GOD will support the new album with a massive Live Nation-produced U.S. headlining tour featuring special guests KILLSWITCH ENGAGE on all dates. Different legs will also see support from BARONESS, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, SPIRITBOX, ANIMALS AS LEADERS as well as SUICIDE SILENCE and FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY. The tour kicks off September 9 in Brooklyn and runs through October 20.

"Omens" will be the follow-up to LAMB OF GOD's self-titled album, which was released in June 2020 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. That LP marked LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band in July 2019 as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with Wilbur and included special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).