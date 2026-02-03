LAMB OF GOD's MARK MORTON And GIBSON Unveil Les Paul Modern Quilt Signature Guitar

Gibson has announced the release of the Mark Morton Les Paul Modern Quilt, a bold new signature model designed in collaboration with Mark Morton, the acclaimed guitarist and co-founder of LAMB OF GOD.

Known for his ferocious riffs, intricate solos, and genre-defining blend of metal, thrash, and blues influences, Morton has long been celebrated as one of the driving forces behind the new wave of American heavy metal. His new signature Les Paul captures that same fearless musical spirit — delivering precision, power, and uncompromising performance for players who demand the very best.

The Mark Morton Les Paul Modern Quilt is available worldwide at Gibson Garage locations, via authorized Gibson Custom dealers, and on Gibson.com.

"I wanted something that stayed classic to the heritage and the history of the Les Paul, and something that looked heavy metal," says Mark Morton. "The quilt top and the trans black satin finish felt dark and metal to me, but not over the top, it still feels like and looks like a Les Paul. Once we decided on the finish of the top, and the guitar, there's are all of these different design elements to play with re picking out the hardware and plastics. We tried a bunch of different options, and we paid a lot of attention to how we were going to finalize those little details, and for me it's a bullseye.

"The 60s style knobs are a cool throwback to the John Sykes model that was done a long time ago. The way it is contoured at the heel allows me to reach the upper registers comfortably, and the ebony fretboard is really fast. This model has a slim taper neck which was very important for me, as it's the most comfortable neck profile."

Morton continues: "The pickups are unique to this guitar, it's a brand new Gibson pickup and I worked closely with Jim DeCola (master luthier at Gibson),and the Gibson Pickup Shop in designing them. They're both ceramic-based pickups the neck pickup wise more conservative and terms of its output which allows me to flip to the neck position and play clean and roll back the volume and not hit the amp as hard and clean things up quite a bit. Switching to the bridge pick up it's just a flame thrower, its super high output, and when you're really swinging at these bridge pickups they give you all the gain you want they really hit hard and you can pull back to get more of a crunch sound.

"We went back and forth on these pickups for quite a while trying different prototypes and models. It was a lot of fun developing them and hearing the subtle nuances and different changes. The great thing about it was I was touring a lot, so I'd take prototypes and put them in a guitar and try them onstage. I got to put them through the paces, in an actual work environment.

"It's an iconic guitar and an important piece of music history, and for me to be associated with the legacy of the Les Paul, is one of the greatest honors of my career. I am thrilled with the process of developing this guitar, and I am immensely thrilled with the outcome. These are great guitars, I am so proud to play them, and people are really going to like them."

Watch/share the new interview with Mark Morton regarding his Gibson Les Paul Modern Quilt below.

On Thursday, February 12 (4:00-6:00 p.m.),Mark Morton will drop by the Gibson Garage Nashville flagship to unveil his new Gibson Les Paul Modern Quilt and be interviewed live from the Gibson Garage stage by Mark Agnesi, director of brand experience at Gibson. Music fans can stay for a meet-and-greet following the interview.

Crafted for comfort and expression, the Mark Morton Les Paul Modern Quilt features a AAA quilted maple top paired with a mahogany body utilizing Gibson's Ultra Modern Weight Relief, offering exceptional resonance with reduced weight for long sets on stage or in the studio. Its mahogany neck with a SlimTaper profile and Modern Contoured Heel provides effortless upper-fret access, while the ebony fingerboard boasts a compound radius, 22 medium jumbo frets, and mother-of-pearl trapezoid inlays for a fast, elegant playing experience. Finished in Translucent Ebony Burst Satin, the guitar's striking aesthetic is complemented by chrome hardware, Grover Rotomatic locking tuners, black rings with chrome trim, and a truss rod cover bearing Morton's signature.

At the heart of the instrument are two exclusive Mark Morton signature humbucker pickups, handcrafted by the Gibson Pickup Shop to deliver the guitarist's unmistakable tone. The rhythm pickup features moderate, Patent Applied For-style windings with a ceramic magnet for clarity and punch, while the lead pickup offers higher-output windings and a ceramic magnet for added presence and power. Both pickups are wired to individual volume and tone controls with Orange Drop capacitors and a three-way selector switch, giving players a wide dynamic range and exceptional tonal precision.

Each guitar ships in a Modern hardshell case and includes a premium accessory kit, along with a set of Stringjoy Mark Morton Artist Series Signature Electric Guitar Strings. The result is a signature model built for the intensity of the world's biggest stages yet refined enough for the most demanding studio sessions.

The Mark Morton Les Paul Modern Quilt stands as a testament to Morton's artistry and Gibson's commitment to crafting instruments that inspire. Designed for players who push boundaries, it delivers the power, finesse, and unmistakable character worthy of one of metal's most influential guitarists.

LAMB OF GOD recently announced "Into Oblivion", the band's first full‑length album in four years, arriving March 13 via Epic Records alongside a new music video for the title track. The 10‑song record finds the band fully embracing their status as modern metal veterans — leaning into their roots, sharpening their signature groove, and expanding their sonic reach with a sense of creative freedom. The title track's video, directed by Tom Flynn and Mike Watts, channels the band's trademark aggression through psychologically charged lyrics and unrelenting intensity. Morton describes the album as a return to unpressured creativity, while vocalist Randy Blythe frames its themes around the accelerating breakdown of the social contract.

Ahead of the announcement, LAMB OF GOD previewed the album's range with two blistering singles: "Sepsis", a nod to the early 1990s Richmond underground that shaped their beginnings, and "Parasocial Christ", a three‑minute blast of classic LAMB OF GOD energy. Produced and mixed by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur, "Into Oblivion" was recorded across locations central to the band's identity — drums in Richmond, guitars and bass at Morton's home studio, and Blythe's vocals at the storied Total Access Recording in Redondo Beach. The result is a record that feels both deliberate and untethered, reaffirming LAMB OF GOD's place at the forefront of heavy music.

Photo credit: Errick Easterday (courtesy of Gibson)