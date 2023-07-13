LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE Cuts Off His Dreads For First Time In Nearly A Decade

LAMB OF GOD vocalist Randy Blythe will be donning a new look during the band's summer 2023 tour.

On Wednesday (July 12),Blythe and his bandmates played their first show after he got a haircut, which saw his dreadlocks completely cut off. The performance took place at the Festival D'été De Québec festival in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, which features more than 200 artists playing on five stages and 11 days, with acts coming from all over the globe.

Back in January 2018, Blythe told Ketagalan Media that his dreads formed after he "just stopped combing" his hair "about four years" earlier. He explained: "I surf all the time so it just started getting tangled and I got tired of trying it brush it out. This is what my hair does anyway. And it's all blonde from being bleached in the seawater. It's not like colored or anything."

In 2020, Randy was asked by Metal Hammer magazine how much someone would have to pay him to shave his dreads off. He responded: "I don't do stupid things for money. The difference between me and people who do stupid shit for money is that I have enough money, but even when I didn't, I wouldn't do something I don't want to do for money; it's not worth sacrificing my principles. I'll get money another way or I won't. I don't care; I'm not a materialistic person and money is just a side effect of what I do. Money is a mutually agreed social concept — it doesn't exist when you think about it. A £5 note is just a piece of paper and the only reason why it's worth anything is because we all agreed on this lie that it's worth something."

LAMB OF GOD will head out on a full U.S. tour with PANTERA this summer, including a few stops at major festivals like Inkcarceration and Blue Ridge. Throughout August and early September, LAMB OF GOD will play eight headlining shows with a rotating cast of openers, including ICE NINE KILLS, SUICIDE SILENCE, THE ACACIA STRAIN, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER and FROZEN SOUL.