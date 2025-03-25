LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE Says He Will Write A Horror Novel Next

At this past weekend's HorrorHound Weekend in Cincinnati, Ohio, LAMB OF GOD frontman D. Randall "Randy" Blythe spoke to Horror Pop After Midnight about his second book, "Just Beyond The Light: Living With The War Inside My Head", which came out on February 18, 2025 via Hachette Books. It is the follow-up to his 2015 book "Dark Days: A Memoir", which focused on his ordeal in a Czech Republic prison and his subsequent acquittal.

Blythe said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, this is my second book. The first book I wrote was called 'Dark Days', and that was about some legal troubles I had in the Czech Republic. And then the second book is more about my sort of struggle for perspective. And I looked at different people and experiences in my life that have altered my perspective for the better, including a fan I met who who died of leukemia. There's a chapter about my grandmother and then there's a chapter about traveling, surfing and stuff like that. So it's about perspective and it's done really well so far. So it just came out last month in February."

Asked if he has any other projects in the works, Blythe said: "LAMB OF GOD's always writing music, so we're working on that now. And we have a lot of festivals this summer and we're gonna go play BLACK SABBATH's last gig."

As for whether he has ever thought about writing a horror film, Randy said: "Yes, I have. I've thought about writing a horror film. More particularly, I've thought about writing a horror novel lately. And I think that's what I'm going to go for next.

Asked what type of horror he is going to tackle with his novel, Randy said: "Vampire stuff, of course. [Laughs]"

"Just Beyond The Light" was previously described by Blythe as a "tight, concise roadmap of how I have attempted to maintain what I believe to be a proper perspective in life, even during difficult times."

Last month, Blythe took part in several spoken-word and question-and-answer events to promote "Just Beyond The Light". The special "evening with" event included a spoken-word performance, an audience question-and-answer session, a copy of "Just Beyond The Light" and an opportunity to have the book signed.

In a recent interview with Radioactive MikeZ, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM program "Wired In The Empire", Blythe was asked if "Just Beyond The Light" picked up where his debut book, "Dark Days" left off or if it's a completely different book. Randy said: "It's a completely different book. It's a collection of — I wouldn't call 'em essays, but different chapters about, basically different people and experiences who have [changed] my perspective for the better.

"As I get older, I try not to make the same stupid mistakes again and again and again and again," he explained. "And surprise, surprise, if you look at people who — you look at them and you think, 'Man, this person has their life together,' or, 'They've acted in a manner that I find admirable,' if you pay attention to them and follow their example, you don't do stupid things yourself. I'm not saying that I don't still do stupid things, but I'm trying fully in my old age to learn from others more."

In 2012, Blythe was arrested in the Czech Republic and charged with manslaughter for allegedly pushing a 19-year-old fan offstage at a show two year prior and causing injuries that led to the fan's death. Blythe spent 37 days in a Prague prison before ultimately being found not guilty in 2013.

Blythe's prison experience inspired two songs on LAMB OF GOD's 2015 album "VII: Sturm Und Drang": "512", one of his three prison cell numbers, and "Still Echoes", written while he was in Pankrac Prison, a dilapidated facility built in the 1880s that had been used for executions by the Nazis during World War II. It also led him to write the aforementioned "Dark Days", in which he shared his whole side of the story publicly for the first time.