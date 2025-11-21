LARS ULRICH On 'Metallica Saved My Life' Movie: 'Every Time I See This Film, I See Something Slightly Different'

On October 9 and October 10, California Film Institute's Mill Valley Film Festival featured "Metallica Saved My Life", a documentary that explores the life-changing impact of the San Francisco Bay Area heavy metal band on its fans, as its Centerpiece Screening at Sequoia Cinema in Mill Valley, California. METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich and "Metallica Saved My Life" director Jonas Åkerlund were on hand for a post-show conversation followed by a reception.

Asked by Julian Soto at the Mill Valley Film Festival what it has been like for him to be in the audience watching how METALLICA's music has affected the lives of the band's fans, Lars said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, it's been great. I mean, every time I see this film, I see something slightly different. But this really is a celebration of not just the METALLICA fans, but their stories and the diversity and the sense of community that they bring and how they share their METALLICA relationships with each other. And so it's really about celebrating that. And since all of us in the band are such fans of music and have similar experiences with other bands when we were growing up and still to this day, how we are so inspired and fueled by music, it's very relatable for us to see the energy and the joy in the fans and, like I said, to sort of highlight it and to share their stories. The fans are the reason that, obviously, at the end of the day, all this connects and all this ticks and works and sort of moves forward, and to turn the camera around and highlight them and the community that's being created out there in the wake of the music and so on is so much fun and very well deserved."

Regarding the various ways in which METALLICA's music has affected people, Ulrich said: "Everybody's got their own version… Everybody has their own way that they receive it, that they take it in, that it inspires them, that it connects with them, that it sort of influences them and helps them through their daily lives. So if you had ten people up against this wall, a hundred people up against [the wall], a thousand people [against the wall], you'll hear ten or a hundred or a thousand different stories. And that's the beauty of it, is that each story is completely unique. And as a fan myself of music, hearing the fans and the experts in the movie talk about … how we receive all this is a lot of fun. And I think we all form each own version of it."

"Metallica Saved My Life" documents the incredible stories of family, identity, redemption, loss, and salvation that make METALLICA's fans perhaps the most recognized example of why music matters to the world, and of why METALLICA is the kind of band that can literally save lives, including their own.

Åkerlund, who previously directed METALLICA's music videos for 1998's "Turn The Page", 1999's "Whiskey In The Jar" and 2016's "ManUNkind", interviewed fans from 23 different countries for the documentary.

Speaking on the red carpet about METALLICA's enduring connection with the band's fans, Ulrich said: "Well, the stereotype that you just brought up about the headbanging, crazy thrashing-their-head-against-the-stage type of thing, that was so 40 years ago. And so what we see as we tour, not just in the U.S. or North America but all over the world, the key word is really diversity — a diversity in every applicable sense. And so where that meets the continuity of us seeing a lot of the same fans and a lot of the same faces down in the front rows around our shows, we thought that celebrating them, celebrating the diversity, celebrating the sense of community that they're all bringing would be a great thing. So to take this camera and kind of turn it 180 [degrees] and instead of having it on us, really celebrating the fans. And also within the band, and the reason I wanted to be in a band myself was to be part of a community, to be in a gang, a community, a collective, whatever word you wanna attribute to that, and that same dynamic is what really is among the fans. And you'll see tonight in the movie that it really is about community and collective and sharing experiences. And as an only child growing up, that is really the key element that all this really is about. I think human beings are herd animals and we all long for community and to share whatever passions we have with others. And that's why we're doing our music thing, and the fans that follow us around and are a part of our journey, that's really the boxes that are being checked for them too."

Åkerlund stated about his involvement in the film: "This was probably the easiest elevator pitch I have ever heard in my life. A METALLICA film about the relationship that they have with their fans? I'm in. And then, three years later, a year and a half in the edit room to figure it out and make it interesting. We had a massive amount of footage, which is great, but it's also a lot of options. So we really did write our script in the edit room on this one, and it took some time and we had to do some sacrifices. We had to put some stories on the editor on floor, and then they came back up and then we were doing that for quite some time."

Regarding the fact that METALLICA transcends the heavy metal stereotype in the type of fans the band attracts, Jonas said: "I've been a METALLICA fan all my life, so I've seen them over the years and I noticed how the audience had changed over the years, going from angry young male beer-drinking headbanging to an enormous diversity. Same music, same guys, same metal, but now it kind of works with a broader audience, which is amazing to see, which is part of what this film is about — how the diversity actually has changed, so many people's different stories and all that stuff."

During the post-show conversation at the Mill Valley Film Festival, Ulrich said about METALLICA's connection with its fans: "I guess the first thought that comes to mind is because we are fans. And that will always be part of who we are. So when I see these guys out in the front row, that was me and still is me, whether it's music or whether it's film or whether it's any kind of other creative endeavors or art in general."

He continued: "We were just talking at dinner five minutes ago about seeing DEEP PURPLE in 1973 — I actually saw them twice in 1973 — and seeing all these bands around Copenhagen [Denmark], THIN LIZZY and BLACK SABBATH and RAINBOW and SWEET and SLADE and STATUS QUO and blah, blah, blah. And I was the guy that somehow ended up outside the Plaza Hotel in Copenhagen next to the main train station waiting for Ritchie Blackmore or Phil Lynott to try to get their autographs. And whenever anything has spoken to me, appealed to me or fascinated me creatively, I've always wanted to try to get close to it. And so I think the answer, really, is that all of us, and Kirk [Hammett], Rob [Trujillo] and James [Hetfield] all are like-minded in that sense, and I think all of us really just so identify with the fans and the people that are out there, because we're just the ones up on stage, but we're all the same. And ultimately, if there's any kind of — I'm not big on manifests or M.O.s or whatever, but if there's anything that METALLICA certainly strives for is to try to break down that barricade, that barrier that exists between a band and an audience and try to do away what with whatever it is that separates us and try to have us all just be one of sharing an experience together. And so that's sort of what's in our head space. That was in our heads when we started 150 years ago, and that's still in our heads now. The only difference is that what we're doing is connecting with more people than it used to."

On the topic of what his initial reaction was to seeing "Metallica Saved My Life", Lars said: "It's a lot of different emotions. The first time we saw this in Mexico City about a year ago, we were all just sitting, crying, weeping, proud, just appreciative, grateful.

"When James and I started [METALLICA], I was 17, and so this is the only thing I've ever done in my life. And so when you watch this movie, when we watched it the first time, it's basically like your whole life flashing in front of your eyes. This is not just a part of it… This is everything I've ever done other than the first 16 years of attempting to play tennis. So from 17 on, this is it. You're looking at my life. So it's kind of a bit of a mindfuck. The fact that it's still connecting, the longevity of it, in the purest moments, it's being probably dumbfounded by the fact…

"If you and I were sitting here or sitting anywhere in 1983, 42 years ago, going, 'In 2025, 42 years from now, we'll be sitting in a movie theater looking at all this and [we will be winning] Grammys and [playing in sold-out] stadiums,' that would just not be an option of how that was gonna play out.

"When we started METALLICA, Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, all those guys, they were still in their thirties," Ulrich added. "I mean, that's fucking crazy, right? They were still in their thirties. So the idea that you could play rock and roll in your sixties, much less play rock and roll in your eighties, like those guys are doing now, or [Bruce] Springsteen in the seventies, or Neil Young, or all these amazingly, amazingly cool people, that didn't exist. So the idea, it's, like, 'Okay, fine. Let's start a band, and then five years from now we'll get real jobs and whatever else.' And so the fact that 42 years later that this is still connecting with everybody in terms of just such a cross section of people of all the ages and demographics and countries and all the rest of it… that's just insane."

This past June, Ulrich and Trujillo were interviewed by Heavy Consequence on the red carpet of the premiere of "Metallica Saved My Life" at New York City's Tribeca Festival at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center. Asked why it was important to put the spotlight on the METALLICA fans in the documentary, Lars said: " Well, I think that there's so many great stories to be told. There's so much diversity. And I think probably the greatest thing about our fans and all the people that are turned on and inspired and caught up in our music is how different they are. And so if we were standing here, say 40 years ago, it would be much easier to define who they are. But today, 44 years later, it's almost impossible to define. So I always say, if you've got 10 people, you get 10 different stories. You get a hundred people, you get a hundred different stories. And just trying to share some of those stories and get a little bit of a peek into the lives and their points of view, their diversity, what they go through to be part of all of this. And it's just great for us to kind of turn the spotlight away from us and on to the fans and get a chance to hear their stories. And that's been the best part of the last three years on this project."

Robert chimed in: "The fans are as important as the music. They're as important as we are. They're attached to everything that we do, and they're the reason we're here now. They're the reason we're on tour. They mean so much to us and vice versa. So it's amazing to see their stories and hear what they have to tell. And it's very international, and it goes deep."

Asked if there were any fan stories that particularly resonated with them, Lars said: "Well, as an only child, the reason I wanted to be in a band was to belong to something bigger than myself, to belong to a collective, to a group, to a gang, however you wanna phrase it, and every one of the fans who have their version of that are the ones that I just really relate to. There's a girl, a Chilean girl, in the movie, called Camilla, whose story I relate to. There's the Norwegian Vikings, me as a Scandinavian, who I relate to. There's lots of them. I find a connection to pretty much all of 'em. And I think ultimately what we try to do in METALLICA is break down that barricade that separates the band from the fans and try to make it all-inclusive and put us all on an equal pedestal. And everybody's that's got that same objective in mind, I feel a kinship with."

Added Robert: "Absolutely. Same here. Every night on stage, you look in their eyes and you see that sort of happiness that exudes through the music and through what we do. And there's just mutual respect and love. And it's a very powerful thing. I kind of feel it more than ever nowadays, especially on that stage [during the 'M72' tour], 'cause they're right there. And even though it's larger venues, there's a connection that we're feeling, 'cause we get to sort of make the rounds and find the sweet spots with 'em. So it's really fun and exciting."

Also speaking on the red carpet of the "Metallica Saved My Life" premiere, Hetfield stated about how the idea for the film came together: "It all started with a friend of ours, Jim Breuer, who is a comedian that was opening up for us in the arena tour, and he was traveling around with a lot of these fans and just kind of got to know them staying in the Airbnbs with them. And he says, 'James, you have got to hear these fricking stories. They're unbelievable — where these people came from, how they got into music and why.' … Such deep emotional human stories. So he's the one that inspired this in a way. We didn't know what to do with it at first. What? Do you just do a podcast or blah, blah, blah? It's, like, no. Let's get together. And everyone knows our bio; we wanna get the fans' bios out there."

Regarding why Jonas was the right person to helm "Metallica Saved My Life", Hetfield said: "He's our kind of favorite go-to guy, and he gets us. He's done a couple of our just song videos and whatnot, and he totally gets us. He gets that world. He grew up in a metal band himself from Sweden. He's a big fan of metal, so we knew he was the guy."

James went on to talk about how the METALLICA members' personal stories are intertwined with those of the band's fans. He said: "It's not like we clock in at eight and clock out at five. Our job, it kind of… It's, like, we're leaving home for a month and a half. There's an anxiety, there's a weirdness, there's a ritualistic psycho-ness in our heads that happens. And the winddown after that too. How do you get back into regular life? And, hey, I'm not objectified by my neighbors now. I'm just a dude, which is great. I'm taking the garbage out in my underwear, being a regular guy. And that's what we are at the end of the day. And this is all just wonderful dust. It's not real out here, essentially. So we try to stay as grounded as possible, and I think this movie really shows how we are the same as our fans, and we've got, and they've got, a great story to tell."

Ulrich was equally excited about sharing the fans' stories, saying: "This is a celebration of the diversity of our fans. I've said for years, for decades, if you line up 10 METALLICA fans, you get 10 different stories. If you line up a hundred METALLICA fans, you get a hundred different stories. This is 10 to 15 of those stories. We're turning the spotlight away from us and on to the fans and celebrating how unique our fanbase is and all those great human beings. And this is really ultimately about trying to break down that barricade that separates a band from its audience and trying to celebrate the oneness of all of it and how we're all in it together and how we all are METALLICA together."

In a statement announcing "Metallica Saved My Life" in April, the band said: "As a few of you may know, we've been working behind the scenes the last couple of years on a new film that will be released later this year starring you guys! 'Metallica Saved My Life' explores our world through the lives of fans who have supported each other through highs, lows, trials and triumphs for over four decades. And yeah, we're in it a little bit too."

Back in July 2023, METALLICA put out a casting call for "superfans" of the band to possibly appear in an upcoming documentary. The filmmakers were looking for "big personalities, unique characters and unexpected stories from METALLICA fans who consider METALLICA to be their favorite band, real 'Fifth Member' types. All stories and walks of life" were "welcome and encouraged to reach out."

The documentary was produced by METALLICA and Mercury Studios, powered by Universal Music Group.