Late ALICE IN CHAINS Frontman LAYNE STALEY's 'Journals' Land On The New York Times 'Best-Seller' List

"This Angry Pen Of Mine: Recovering The Journals Of Layne Staley" — an unprecedented look into the creative archive of ALICE IN CHAINS vocalist Layne Staley, created in direct collaboration with his family — has landed at position No. 14 on The New York Times Hardcover Nonfiction best-seller list in its first week.

"This Angry Pen Of Mine", published by Weldon Owen in partnership with Primary Wave Music, offers the first-ever look into the untold creative world of Layne Staley, the legendary voice fronting ALICE IN CHAINS. This extraordinary collection showcases his handwritten lyrics, deeply personal poetry, stunning original artwork, rare photos, fan tributes, and so much more.

Discover his striking original artwork, where every line tells its own story, and explore rare, candid photos that capture both the highs and lows of his journey. Experience the love and admiration of the fans whose lives he touched, beautifully expressed through evocative fan art that honors his legacy.

Nancy McCallum, Layne's mother, writes in the foreword to this book: "I hope this book gives you a glimpse of the son I knew, the one beyond the headlines, the one with a beautiful, creative, happy soul."

James Janocha of Primary Wave Music states: "Layne's songwriting has left an unmistakable imprint on the music world, and its significance only grows with time. We're honored to showcase his talents as a writer and to help ensure his legacy continues to shine."

Through Layne's scribblings and heartfelt musings are a window into the emotional depths of a man who gave so much of himself to his art and his fans, even as he struggled with his own battles. For fans, new and old, this is an opportunity to connect with Layne's artistry and humanity in a way that's never been possible before. His story, told through his own words, creations, and the lives he forever changed, is a testament to the enduring power of music, art, and the human spirit.

Proceeds from sales of "This Angry Pen Of Mine" will benefit the Layne Staley Memorial Fund, a charitable fund dedicated to providing hope, education, support and treatment funds for heroin addiction recovery.

"This Angry Pen Of Mine" is available now wherever books are sold.

Staley died on April 5, 2002 at the end of a long and tragic descent into heroin addiction that ultimately sidelined his career and his band after three studio albums, an acoustic live disc and two EPs. The 34-year-old singer had all but disappeared from public view during the last few years of his life. His body was not found in his Seattle home until April 20, 2002, two weeks after the date on which it was ultimately determined that he died.

Staley was born in Kirkland, Washington on August 22, 1967 and began playing drums at the age of 12. He soon switched to singing and met guitarist Jerry Cantrell in 1987. The pair formed ALICE IN CHAINS, which started out as a glam band but eventually became one of Seattle's biggest "grunge" exports.

ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with singer William DuVall, who had been part of Cantrell's solo backing band.