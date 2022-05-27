LAST IN LINE/Ex-OZZY OSBOURNE Bassist PHIL SOUSSAN Has Completed Writing His Autobiography

Bassist Phil Soussan, who played on Ozzy Osbourne's "The Ultimate Sin" album and was credited with co-writing one of Ozzy's biggest hits, "Shot In The Dark", is putting the finishing touches on his autobiography. "It's done," he said during an appearance on this past Wednesday's (May 25) episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I'm just re-reading and re-reading and re-reading, and it's just an ongoing process. It's really a story you keep adding bits to it. At a certain point in time, I'm gonna have to abandon it and say, 'Okay, it's ready to be done.'"

Soussan, who joined LAST IN LINE in 2016 following the passing of the band's original bassist Jimmy Bain, said to be he will likely release his autobiography this summer to coincide with the arrival of the new LAST IN LINE EP or before the release of LAST IN LINE's third full-length album in early 2023.

As for what fans can expect from his autobiography, Soussan said: "It's a really fun book. I tried not to write a chronological diary, 'cause nobody wants to hear about that: 'I did this. I did that.' I wanted to write about what was it like growing up in London. I grew up in the heart of the punk movement, right there in Paddington in 1974, 1975. That's where punk was formed. It was an electric time. I wanted to put some of that across and some of the experiences that I had living where I lived and working where I worked. And it's funny — it's got some funny stuff in it."

Regarding the early influence of punk on his musical upbringing, Phil said: "It pulled me in two different directions. I loved classic rock, but I couldn't deny what was happening in punk rock. We had LONDON SS, we had KILBURN AND THE HIGH ROADS, THE CLASH, GENERATION X all formed around me when I was, like, 14, 15 years old. So that's the area I lived in. And so nobody could understand why I went to go work with Billy [Idol] after Ozzy. They went, 'Why would you go work with Billy?' And that's the explanation. I always wanted to be in one of those bands. I was just four years too young to that party. So when Billy asked me to do something, I jumped on it."

Soussan made his live debut with LAST IN LINE in April 2016 at Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prior to Soussan joining LAST IN LINE, he and singer Andrew Freeman had played together in the acclaimed Las Vegas rock and roll production "Raiding The Rock Vault". In addition, Phil and LAST IN LINE drummer Vinny Appice had done a number of shows together as members of the all-star jam band BIG NOIZE.

Named by Mike Varney of Shrapnel Records "the most underrated bass player in the rock/blues world," Soussan he has played with a who's who of artists including Jimmy Page, BEGGARS & THIEVES, Johnny Hallyday, Steve Lukather and Edgar Winter. As a songwriter, he wrote music for Vince Neil's first solo album "Exposed" and Lukatherʼs "Luke" solo album, then followed it up by writing and arranging "After You're Gone", the opening track on

TOTO's "Mindfields" album, which was later nominated for a Grammy.

In 2006, Soussan released his first solo album, "Vibrate", and followed up in 2011 with his second solo album, "No Protection".