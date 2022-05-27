Watch: DEF LEPPARD Plays Invitation-Only Concert At Whisky A Go Go For SiriusXM Listeners

Legendary rock band DEF LEPPARD played a special invitation-only concert in Los Angeles at the Whisky A Go Go for SiriusXM listeners. The intimate performance, part of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series, took place yesterday (Thursday, May 26) in celebration of DEF LEPPARD's new album "Diamond Star Halos" which is being released today (Friday, May 27). Fan-filmed video of the show can be seen below.

Prior to DEF LEPPARD's upcoming "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, POISON and Joan Jett, this was the first time fans could see the band perform new songs live from its latest album live in addition to the stadium anthem hits that cemented DEF LEPPARD as rock icons.

The setlist was as follows:

01. Take What You Want

02. Animal

03. Foolin'

04. Armageddon It

05. Kick (live premiere)

06. Love Bites

07. Excitable

08. Rocket

09. Bringin' On The Heartbreak

10. Switch 625

11. Hysteria

12. Pour Some Sugar On Me

Encore:

13. Rock Of Ages

14. Photograph

The performance will premiere on SiriusXM's Def Leppard Radio and Howard 101 on Friday, May 27 at 5:00 p.m. ET and PT. Additionally, the concert will broadcast throughout June on Classic Rewind (ch. 25) and '80s On 8.

Def Leppard Radio will launch on Friday, May 27 and run through Saturday, June 25 on the SiriusXM app. The channel will also be available on satellite (channel 39) on Friday, May 27 through Thursday, June 2.

Featuring a slew of guest hosts, Def Leppard Radio will delve into the band’s 40-year music career, providing insight behind both their greatest hits and their new album. Def Leppard Radio will also spotlight other artists performing on their stadium tour like MÖTLEY CRÜE, POISON and Joan Jett, as well as artists who influenced DEF LEPPARD, including David Bowie, QUEEN, T.REX, MOTT THE HOOPLE and more.

SiriusXM's Small Stage Series features performances with premier artists spanning music genres and styles, and comedy, and held in small iconic venues. SiriusXM launched its Small Stage Series in August 2021 and to date has announced performances by Alicia Keys, Avril Lavigne, Brandi Carlile, COLDPLAY, Dave Matthews, Ed Sheeran, GLASS ANIMALS, THE GO-GO'S, H.E.R., J Balvin, J. Cole, Jason Aldean, John Mayer, John Mulaney, Kane Brown, Kenny Chesney, Michael Che, Nathaniel Rateliff & THE NIGHT SWEATS, OLD DOMINION, Shaggy and TWENTY ONE PILOTS.

SiriusXM is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios, the SXM App, and with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream at home. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM's trials and most popular plans.

We’re going to Fire It Up TONIGHT 🔥 at Whisky A Go-Go w/ SiriusXM's #SmallStageSeries 🤘 Hear the concert on Def Leppard Radio on the SXM App tomorrow (5/27) 📸 Ross Halfin Photography Posted by Def Leppard on Thursday, May 26, 2022