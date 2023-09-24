LAST IN LINE's ANDREW FREEMAN Is Planning To Release Solo Song Before End Of 2023

In a new interview with Shawn Ratches of Laughingmonkeymusic, LAST IN LINE singer Andrew Freeman was asked about the possibility of him writing and recording solo material in the future. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I actually started working on some songs through the pandemic and [I have] lots of demos. I have one [song] that I was gonna release and I just have to do a video for it. I don't know if I want to release a full album, because every time that you put a song out, I feel like it should have a video accompaniment to it — a performance video or some sort of music video for it. I have one song that I wanna put out and I'll probably do that before the end of the year. And we'll see where it goes."

Andrew continued: "I'm not super motivated. I'll be honest, I'm not super motivated, just because I think I would just want to put out music for myself. Because I have a studio and I do record a lot, but I do get a lot of — outside of the band — I do get a lot of projects that come in and I get paid to sing on those projects and I perform with those guys. So, me doing it for myself, I don't think it's gonna be very profitable. It's more for my head than anything else. And I can't see myself going out and doing the Andrew Freeman tour.

"For me, I'm always thinking, does it make sense?" he explained. "How do I make it make sense? Because, for me, I have a limited amount of time — not a limited amount, but I have other things that I wanna do. And I don't wanna sit in the studio all day. I wanna spend time with my kids. I have a home I wanna take care of. I don't like to pay anybody to do anything. So I have to earn and all that stuff."

Freeman added: "When you're in your twenties and you're, like, 'I'm gonna get it. I'm gonna get there. I'm gonna get there,' it makes a lot of sense to do it. But for me, I know I should probably do it because there's people who would be interested, but does it warrant doing my own material when I could be writing my own material with somebody else. I like having a writing partner. I like writing with [fellow LAST IN LINE members] Vinny [Appice], Vivian [Campbell] and Phil [Soussan]. I liked writing with the BULLETBOYS guys when we wrote some stuff that we never released; I like writing with them. I like when people hire me and I write to their stuff. So I'm always writing. It's just not always my thing."

Based in Las Vegas, Freeman is an American rock vocalist and guitarist who has played for a number of bands, most notably punk rock group THE OFFSPRING and hard rock guitarist George Lynch's LYNCH MOB. Freeman is currently the frontman for the hard rock band LAST IN LINE, which features some of the reunited original members of the band DIO.

Freeman joined punk band THE OFFSPRING as a touring guitarist and backup vocalist on their 2008 tour for the album "Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace". In 2010, Freeman joined HURRICANE as the lead vocalist, performing a few shows with the band before leaving in 2013. In 2012, Freeman joined the original members of DIO as lead vocalist to form the band LAST IN LINE. LAST IN LINE has released three albums so far: 2016's "Heavy Crown", 2019's "II" and 2023's "Jericho".

Freeman has performed on several tours as the lead vocalist with George Lynch, including a feature on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno" and a headline show at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, California.

In 2018, Freeman started performing as the vocalist for LIES, DECEIT & TREACHERY with Jimmy D'Anda, Mick Sweda and Lonnie Vencent, all of whom are formerly of BULLETBOYS. He also formed a band called DEVIL'S HAND with guitarist Mike Slamer, and in December of the same year, they released a self-titled album.

In May 2022, Freeman joined GREAT WHITE as the band's lead singer but lasted only five months before he was replaced by Brett Carlisle.