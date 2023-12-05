Late LYNYRD SKYNYRD Guitarist GARY ROSSINGTON's Georgia Estate Hits The Market For $12 Million

A Georgia mansion once owned by LYNYRD SKYNYRD guitarist Gary Rossington has been listed for $12 million.

The 7,500-square-foot house atop an 80-acre estate in the Atlanta suburb of Milton is named "Free Bird's Nest" and it features five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bathroom. There is also a guest house and two barns.

"Surrounded by mature trees and forest, the property has two versatile barns ready for storage or conversion into animal spaces," according to realty agent Cynthia Chandlee's listing. "Two docks (one covered with two slips and another floating) provide direct access to the spring- and creek-fed lake that teems with major fish varieties. The meticulous landscaping and hardscaping include a built-in custom pool and spa with a waterfall. An incredible natural waterfall behind the house, adorned with large boulders, relaxes the senses.

"Sunlight spills through abundant windows onto gleaming hardwood floors throughout the interior of the elegant five-bedroom, five- and one-half-bathroom main house‚" Chandlee's listing says.

"Commencing with a two-story entrance foyer flanked by a formal dining room and a study, the main level showcases a timeless, refined quality. Straight ahead, at the opposite end of the fireside great room, French doors offer direct access to a sweeping back deck with a fire pit, complemented by string lights and stairs leading to the inviting backyard pool area. The eat-in kitchen, complete with professional-grade appliances and a light-filled breakfast nook beneath a vaulted ceiling, opens to the warm fireside family room. It offers breathtaking views of the pool and the lake beyond. Additional conveniences include a screened porte cochère that connects to the au pair suite above the two-car garage and plenty of private decks throughout that extend the living space outdoors."

Rossington and his family lived in the "Free Bird's Nest" mansion for 30 years before his passing in March 2023.

Rossington was the last surviving founding member of LYNYRD SKYNYRD. On March 5, his bandmates announced the news of his death in a statement shared on their social media.

"It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today," they wrote.

"Gary is now with his SKYNYRD brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does," the group continued. "Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family's privacy at this difficult time."

No cause of death was disclosed.

The guitarist had previously dealt with various heart problems throughout the years, including emergency heart surgery in 2021.