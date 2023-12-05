BON JOVI Releases Music Video For Original Holiday Song 'Christmas Isn't Christmas'

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band BON JOVI has shared an official video for the new original holiday song "Christmas Isn't Christmas", released last month on Island Records. Watch the festive new clip below.

BON JOVI frontman Jon Bon Jovi said of the songwriting and recording: "'Christmas Isn't Christmas' is a song that I wrote about family. The sentiment that Christmas really isn't Christmas without YOU which can bring up a lot of memories for people. I also liked to turn it around and know that because of you Christmas IS Christmas."

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, BON JOVI has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, and extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone, BON JOVI is the consummate rock and roll band.

BON JOVI's latest album, "2020", was released in October 2020 via Island Records. Once again co-produced by John Shanks and Jon Bon Jovi, the record features the entire touring band — keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, bassist Hugh McDonald, guitarist Phil X, percussionist Everett Bradley, and guitarist John Shanks.

Press photo courtesy of Lauren Schneider of Island Records