Late TROUBLE Singer ERIC WAGNER: Previously Unreleased Song To See Light Of Day In December

Californian label Ripple Music has announced a powerful final chapter from late TROUBLE frontman and doom metal icon Eric Wagner with the release of "Eulogy" this December 12, 2025 — a two-track record featuring his final and previously unreleased song "Nothing But Blue Skies" as well as a stirring TROUBLE cover, paying tribute to the unrivaled heavy metal leader.

Eric Wagner — the legendary frontman of TROUBLE — cut a path through doom unrivaled by others. More than a singer, he was a mystic poet for the heavy and the haunted. With his mournful, melodic bellow, he gave life to the monolithic riffs that defined TROUBLE as the undisputed "godfathers of doom."

His lyrical genius, a unique blend of spiritual turmoil and existential dread, reached its zenith on classics like "The Skull" and the seminal album "Psalm 9". Later, with the doom masterpiece "Trouble" and the haunting "Manic Frustration", he explored brighter, more melodic territories without losing his searching spirit.

"Eric Wagner's vocals were the perfect human hook, a window to a sometimes tortured soul that perfectly fit the music," stated Kerrang! magazine. "Doom metal may have lost one of its finest voices, but the seeds Eric Wagner helped plant across music continue to thrive, and will for a very long time to come."

Wagner's legacy extended beyond TROUBLE, with projects such as doom supergroup THE SKULL and the revered LID, ensuring his iconic voice and songwriting continued to resonate for decades. Though his voice was stilled in 2021, his work remains an eternal echo in the hall of heavy music and a guide through the darkness he so masterfully articulated.

For the first time, Ripple Music is presenting an unreleased gem with the song "Nothing But Blue Skies" — the final track ever recorded by Wagner before his untimely passing. Second track "The Misery Shows (Act II)" is a heartfelt cover of the TROUBLE song recorded by Eric's solo band in his honor and memory. It will be issued on limited seven-inch vinyl on December 15, with preorders available via Ripple Music

Ripple Music founder Todd Severin comments: "Last year, I was approached by the members of Eric Wagner's solo band, entrusting me to release the last song Eric recorded, at the time of his solo album, but left off that record. The band really wanted the song to be heard, and recorded a cover of the TROUBLE song 'The Misery Shows (Act II)' to be the B side in honor of his memory. I spoke to some of Eric's closest friends, and all were on board."

Guitarist and producer Victor Arduini adds: "I was asked to contribute the solo section for a mostly acoustic demo that was considered for Eric's last album, but was the odd song out and never completed. I also had a recording of 'The Misery Shows (Act II)' that was never fully finished, so I got Dave Snyder to record the drums, Chuck Robinson to record bass and acoustics, and my dear friend Kelly L'Heureux to add harmony vocals. The vocals of my partner in doom Brian 'Butch' Balich, who brought it all together. Both these songs are very spiritual in nature and have deep meaning to me. Eric spent his life not afraid to speak his faith in God, and I always connected with his insight and spiritual awareness. I'm blessed to be able to play a small part in this release alongside all the other musicians."

TROUBLE formed in 1979 and released several classic albums like "Trouble", "Manic Frustration" and "Plastic Green Head".

Wagner left TROUBLE in April 2008, citing his disdain for the touring life as the main reason for his departure.

Eric, who was TROUBLE's original singer, died in August 2021 after a battle with COVID pneumonia. He was 62 years old.

According to Wagner's TROUBLE and THE SKULL bandmate Ron Holzner, Eric was generally opposed to institutionalized medicine but he wouldn't make an exception for the COVID vaccine.

"We argued about it, and he stood his ground on the matter," Holzner told the Chicago Reader. "I always joked, 'The World According To Eric Wagner — you should write a book.' He lived his life his way."

Wagner, who smoked cigarettes and occasionally drank and vaped, had health issues, but had begun taking better care of himself and switching to a plant-based diet prior to his death, Holzner said.

Photo credit: Alyssa Hermann (courtesy of Earsplit PR)