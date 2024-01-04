  • facebook
Late ZZ TOP Bassist DUSTY HILL's Texas Home Can Be Yours For $4 Million

January 4, 2024

The house owned by the late ZZ TOP bassist Dusty Hill and his wife, actress Charleen McCrory Hill, is on the market for $3.995 million, $505,000 less than the original asking price of $4.5 million.

Built in 2016, the one-story, 5,800-square-foot glass-and-metal house is located in College Station, Texas, about 107 miles northeast of Austin and 95 miles northwest of Houston.

According to an October 2023 listing, the property offers "unparalleled vistas of 78 acres of unspoiled wilderness.

"Wrapped in glass, this property allows one to wake up every day to acre upon acre of unspoiled land and a glimmering lake," the listing said. "Sunrises and sunsets are equally as captivating, as this home provides a private front-row seat to the natural show."

The 72-year-old Hill died on July 28, 2021 in his sleep at his Houston, Texas home. ZZ TOP has continued playing shows since Hill's death, with the group's longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis taking over on bass.

ZZ TOP played its first show following Hill's death on July 30, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Francis made his live debut with ZZ TOP on July 23, 2021 at the Village Commons in New Lenox, Illinois after Hill was forced to return to Texas to address a hip issue.

Hill joined ZZ TOP a year after its formation in 1969.

