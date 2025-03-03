Napalm

01. Birth Of Malice

02. Destruction

03. Cyber Warfare

04. No Kings - No Masters

05. Scumbag Human Race

06. God Of Gore

07. A.N.G.S.T.

08. Dealer Of Death

09. Evil Never Sleeps

10. Chains Of Sorrow

11. Greed

12. Fast As A Shark

Germany's legendary thrash metal unit DESTRUCTION needs no introduction. Alongside SODOM and KREATOR, DESTRUCTION are among the forerunners who were fundamental in establishing extreme metal's foundation, and they've stood the test of time, having recently marked their 40th anniversary. Far from being a legacy act milking their former glory, Schmier and company — joined in recent years by guitarists Martin Furia and Damir Eskić as well as drummer Randy Black — have continued to challenge themselves without betraying their core sound. Now with their 16th album (!!!),following 2022's "Diabolical", DESTRUCTION return with "Birth Of Malice", an effort that probably won't be referenced much down the road. But it is a hearty slab of tried-and-true thrashing mayhem that is likely to satiate most aficionados of thrash.

The dozen songs that comprise "Birth Of Malice" won't surprise anyone. This is ultimately a double-edged sword. The beefy thrust behind the entirety of the album is desirable, yet the consistency ultimately leads to the valley of forgettable nonsense. "Dealer Of Death" surges with primal force and a simple but memorable riff, but the basic approach outstays its welcome. Sure, the initial impact is likely to inspire mosh pit madness, if it's pulled into their set; however, even this song also ultimately drifts off into slumber-inducing monotony.

In line with Schmier's disdain for the darker and more selfish tendencies that are ever-present within the human experience, the thrash pioneer spits vitriolic diatribes against exploitation and elitist sociopathy on a cut like "Greed", a particular number that rumbles forth with a nasty and evil energy representing his target while paradoxically defying the benevolent spirit that drives the track's purpose. In contrast to the generic and arguably cliched attacks upon human nature, "Cyber Warfare" touches upon the topical struggles of modern warfare that negatively affect big players politically as well as ordinary everyday people.

DESTRUCTION has nothing to prove at this point. "Birth Of Malice" certainly won't find regular rotation amongst thrash metal maniacs and disciples of the band in a few years. At the same time, it won't disappoint longtime fans.